Fragrance Creators Welcomes Two Industry Leaders to Its Board of Directors

The Association Continues to Elevate its Board Membership with the Addition of High-Level Industry Experts Catherine Remy of LANXESS and Bertrand Lemont of OnScent

/EIN News/ -- WASHINGTON, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fragrance Creators Association's Board of Directors welcomes its newest members: Catherine Remy, Vice President, Global Sales and Business Development, Flavors and Fragrances Business Unit at LANXESS, and OnScent CEO Bertrand Lemont.

"We are fortunate to have these seasoned and distinguished leaders join our Board of Directors," said Fragrance Creators President & CEO Farah K. Ahmed. "Catherine and Bertrand's commercial perspectives will help our organization as we develop and advance industry policies that empower a diverse marketplace where all responsible businesses have opportunity to thrive. I look forward to working with them and the entire Board to drive results that help our members grow and make valuable contributions to the industry and the public."

Catherine Remy oversees the Global Sales and Business Development teams at LANXESS. A chemist by education, Remy has spent most of her career in various commercial roles within the specialty chemicals market. Before joining LANXESS and Emerald Kalama Performance Materials, Remy spent over 13 years at the Stepan Company, a manufacturer of specialty chemicals where she held positions as the sales director for Europe, the North American sales director for home and personal care, and the global director for key accounts for consumer products. Before joining Stepan Company, Remy was a sales manager and representative at chemical manufacturers SEPPIC and Brenntag.

"I am honored to join Fragrance Creators' Board of Directors," said Remy. "I'm thrilled that my career has allowed me to combine my passions for chemistry and scents on a broad scale. Fragrance Creators similarly emphasizes both the beauty of fragrance and the state-of-the-art science behind the industry. Together with my fellow Board members, I look forward to helping propel the association forward."

Bertrand Lemont has more than 25 years of experience across a wide range of product categories, including fine fragrance, beauty care, fabric care and home care. His demonstrated track record of success in this broad swath of the industry will be key as he joins the Board of an association that represents the entire fragrance value chain. Before joining OnScent as CEO, Lemont spent decades in various positions across the industry, including senior leadership roles at Givaudan, drom fragrances and International Flavors and Fragrances.

"I look forward to diving into my new role on Fragrance Creators Board of Directors," said Lemont. "I respect the association's dedication to science-based information and recognition of the overall artistry of the industry. I know how important it is to work together to achieve our goals. I am eager to join with my fellow Board members in leading the association to continue doing just that."

Both LANXESS (formerly Emerald Kalama Chemical) and OnScent (formerly Intarome, Premier Specialties, and Fragrance Solutions) are longstanding members of the Fragrance Creators Board of Directors. Remy replaces Kelly Pippine, LANXESS' former Vice President of Global Marketing for the Flavors and Fragrances Business Unit, and Lemont replaces Kenneth McCallister, former Director of Business Development at Intarome.

"We thank Kenneth and Kelly for their contributions to the organization," said Ahmed. "Their dedicated service has been invaluable."

###

Fragrance Creators Association is the trade association representing the majority of fragrance manufacturing in North America. We also represent fragrance-related interests along the value chain. Fragrance Creators' 60+ member companies are diverse, including large-, medium-, and small-sized companies that create, manufacture and use fragrances and scents for home care, personal care, home design, fine fragrance and industrial and institutional products. In addition, our members include companies that supply fragrance ingredients, including natural extracts and other raw materials that are used in perfumery and fragrance mixtures. Fragrance Creators established and administers the Congressional Fragrance Caucus, ensuring ongoing dialogue with members of Congress and staff. We are an active participant in IFRA and have a designated representative on the IFRA Board to help ensure the association's membership is represented in global discussions and the North American perspective is considered in global fragrance positions and policies. Fragrance Creators also produces The Fragrance Conservatory, the comprehensive digital resource for high-quality information about fragrance—www.fragranceconservatory.com. Learn more about our work for people, perfume and the planet at fragrancecreators.org.

Contact Information:

Malory Todd

mtodd@fragrancecreators.org



Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment