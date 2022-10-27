New staging of CATO by Joseph Addison - George Washington’s favorite play - preserves the power of Addison's blank verse

The insurrection scene from Addison's Cato

“CATO: America’s Founding Drama” is premiering at the Ukraine Dream Film Festival in Odessa this October but Americans should also care about this play.

OLD GREENWICH, CONNECTICUT, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- CATO tells the story of the last day of Rome's 500-year democracy - before Rome became an empire. It is provocative viewing for Ukrainians, Americans and anyone who cares about living in a democracy.George Washington famously staged the play at Valley Forge – during the darkest days of our Revolution - to inspire his troops to stick it out for the cause. The play contrasts democracy and autocracy – through its main characters Cato who is an exemplar of democratic virtue battling against Caesar’s autocracy.The plot is a rich thriller - with scheming villains, sword duels, love triangles, and female abductions - but what stands out is the dialogue about democracy. Expect to marvel at the expressiveness, subtlety, rich vocabulary, and honorableness of our ancestors who admired, and were inspired by, this work. As the play deals with the end of Roman democracy – and we are now feeling democracy challenged in our own time – the play speaks with prophetic relevance. Cato even has an insurrection scene with a rabble stirred up by self-serving schemers, so the connection with Trump’s November 6th folly is unavoidable.The staging is done with marionettes – an approach pioneered by the famed classist Peter Arnott – and which works to throw the emphasis on the dialogue. The dialogue in Cato sparkles. Benjamin Franklin so admired Addison’s Cato, that he would practice writing it down from memory to master Addison’s brilliant style. In this production, the dialogue is delivered by the marionette operators and the script has only been lightly updated with “thy” becoming “your” etc. in places to keep the rapid dialogue immediately compressible to modern viewers.The marionettes are wonderfully costumed which gives the staging dignity. Caesar’s spokesman, Decius, looks magnificent in Roman armor – in strong contrast to Cato’s simple but dignified Toga. Also striking is the main love interest of the story, Juba, the Nubian prince with his royal diadem and purple robes. The appearance of a wholly positive black hero as the main love interest of the story, is another surprisingly modern aspect of Cato. The female leads, Lydia and Marcia, are also beautifully dressed in diaphanous robes which makes their transition from female victims to heroines more pronounced. The play is introduced by George Washington in his classic blue revolutionary garb – so the premise of the staging is that it’s a possible facsimile of the Valley Forge staging – with the General giving the audience a war briefing.Cato comes to us from MacMillan Films who have produced many Greek Drama stagings with actor including The Oresteia, The Bacchae, Lysistrata, and Prometheus Bound. They have also produced many marionette stagings including The Cyclops, Antigone, and Oedipus Rex. This new marionette staging of Cato proves that the play can be staged effectively for a modern audience without modernizing the text. You can now experience the power of Addison's blank verse - in the drama that inspired the founding fathers - “CATO: America’s Founding Drama” is available at MacMillan Films.

The beginning and end of Insurrection Scene in Cato