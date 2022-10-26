Submit Release
Chief Justice Tani Cantil-Sakauye, Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala Named 2022 AAPI Change Makers

The Sacramento Bee named Chief Justice Tani G. Cantil-Sakauye and Sacramento County Judge Shama Hakim Mesiwala among 25 Asian American Pacific Islander "Change Makers" honoring people who are enriching lives in the Sacramento region.

The Bee said Cantil-Sakauye focused her tenure on "improving public accessibility to justice, forming partnerships to lead the judicial branch out of a budget crisis caused by the Great Recession, and improving the branch’s accountability and efficiency." Cantil-Sakauye also launched the Power of Democracy initiative to promote civic literacy and engagement.

Judge Mesiwala, one of California’s few Muslim judicial officials whose parents immigrated from India, said her family's commitment to public service runs deep. “The driving force for all of that service was this idea that my family had been given so much,” Judge Mesiwala told The Bee.

View their video interviews below, and click on links to read the full stories.

