The Sweetest Gig for Girls That Love to Write Travel and Make a Positive Impact
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created The Sweetest Girl Gig We Use Our Voice for Good a Gig for Talented Middle School Girls #weuseourvoiceforgood #sweetgirlgig www.WeUseOurVoiceforGood.com
Staffing agency, Recruiting for Good created a meaningful mentoring work program for sweet girls; and employs talented moms for fun fullfilling part-time jobs.
It's A Sweet Day in LA, Recruiting for Good created We Use Our Voice for Good. The sweetest girl gig for talented creative middle school students who love to express themselves; specifically designed for parents passionate about preparing their kids for life.
How Girls Use Their Voice for Good
Girls on The Gig are mentored to write positive stories, earn money toward travel; and Recruiting for Good matches the money to help another girl travel.
How Parents Help Kids Land Gigs
Parents participate in Recruiting for Good's referral program to help their kids land a sweet gig; that teaches positive values and success habits.
Recruiting for Good generates proceeds to fund the paid gig for 1 year; and employs talented sweet moms to deliver personal mentoring to the girls on the gigs.
Moms who land the sweet part-time gig have had kids who successfully completed The Sweetest Gigs.
According to Carlos Cymerman, Founder of Recruiting for Good "On Our Sweet Gigs; Girls Discover Their Purpose + Ignite Their Passion + We Inspire Them to Play! We limit the number of girls on the gigs to deliver a meaningful and purpose driven mentoring experience."
About
Recruiting for Good is the only staffing agency helping companies find and hire talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations for sweet jobs; and generating proceeds to make a positive impact.
Candidates and Companies Help Recruiting for Good make a positive impact 10% of our proceeds fund our sweet work programs preparing kids for life to learn more visit www.RecruitingforGood.com Hire The Best Talent Today and Make a Positive Impact #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood
