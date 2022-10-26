Submit Release
Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium

/EIN News/ -- NEWARK, Calif., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rain Therapeutics Inc. (NasdaqGS: RAIN), (“Rain”), a late-stage company developing precision oncology therapeutics with a lead product candidate, milademetan, an oral, small molecule inhibitor of the MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53, today announced a poster presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium taking place on October 26-28, 2022 in Barcelona, Spain.

Abstract Title: Combination of MDM2 inhibition with milademetan and MEK inhibition leads to improved anti-tumor activity in cancer models harboring WT TP53   
Poster Session: Molecular Targeted Agents 1 
Presenter: Vijaya G. Tirunagaru, Ph.D., Sr. Vice President and Head of Research, Rain Therapeutics, Newark, CA
Poster Session Date:  Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Location:  Exhibition Hall

A copy of the presentation materials can be accessed by visiting the "Resources” section of the Rain website after the conclusion of the presentation and will be archived on the Rain website.

About Rain Therapeutics Inc.
Rain Therapeutics Inc. is a late-stage precision oncology company developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers for which it is able to genetically select patients it believes will most likely benefit. This approach includes using a tumor-agnostic strategy to select patients based on their tumors’ underlying genetics rather than histology. Rain’s lead product candidate, milademetan, is a small molecule, oral inhibitor of MDM2-p53 complex that reactivates p53. In addition to milademetan, Rain is also developing a preclinical program that is focused on inducing synthetic lethality in cancer cells by inhibiting RAD52.

Media Contact
Jordyn Temperato
LifeSci Communications
jtemperato@lifescicomms.com

Investor Contact
Bob Yedid
LifeSci Advisors
+1.646.597.6989
bob@lifesciadvisors.com


Rain Therapeutics Announces a Poster Presentation at the 34th EORTC/AACR/NCI Symposium

