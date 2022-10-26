New State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) Bridge Opens in Sevier County

KNOXVILLE – The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has announced the opening of the new State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) bridge in Sevier County. Traffic was originally slated to return to the bridge in mid-November.

“We are pleased to have this bridge opened earlier than expected,” said TDOT Commissioner Butch Eley. “This new structure will serve motorists in Sevier County for decades to come.”

Back on Monday, July 25, heavy rains in the area caused the failure of the old bridge on State Route 339 (Jones Cove Road) near Wilhite Road in Sevier County. The new bridge is a 51-foot concrete steel girder U-beam bridge that consists of two 10-foot travel lanes, one in each direction, with 5-foot shoulders.

The contactor for this project is Charles Blalock & Sons, Inc. of Sevierville. The contract cost was $997,178.04. The manufacturer of the beams being used is Valmont of Marion County.

Motorists should be aware that crews will still be working in this area in the weeks to come to finish the project. All construction activities are expected to be complete in early 2023.

