MDC will hold Hunter Education Skills Training Class in Kirksville Nov. 9th

KIRKSVILLE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites the public to finish their hunter education certification at an event in Kirksville. This event is the final step to becoming hunter education certified, and the class is designed for participants ages 11 and older.

Prior to attending this event, participants will need to have completed the knowledge portion of the certification process. To do so, participants can either complete the online version for a fee or fill out the student manual chapter review questions. Those who choose to fill out the student manual chapter review questions will need to bring the booklet to the event for the instructor to review at no cost. These student manuals can be found on MDC’s website at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZCt or at any MDC office.

The hunter education skills event runs from 5:30-8:30 p.m. at MDC Northeast Regional Office in Kirksville, and prior registration is required. To register, go to https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4qX. For any questions, email the instructor, Holly Whitacre, at holly.whitacre@mdc.mo.gov.

Northeast Regional Office is located at 3500 S. Baltimore St. in Kirksville.