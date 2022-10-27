Cenmed Receives Bronze Medal for Sustainable Business Practices from EcoVadis
Global medical supply distributor Cenmed has earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, an international environmental organization that ranks sustainability efforts.NEW BRUNSWICK, NEW JERSEY, USA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global medical supply distributor Cenmed has earned a Bronze Medal from EcoVadis, an international environmental organization that ranks companies’ sustainability efforts.
Earning the recognition confirms Cenmed’s commitment to corporate social responsibility. “Sustainable business practices are especially important in the healthcare industry that accounts for 8.5% of greenhouse gas emissions in the U.S.,” said Rizwan Chaudhry, Cenmed’s Director of Sales and Operations. “As a company, we want to do as much as we can to reduce our impact on the environment and take proactive steps to ensure our supply chain partners adhere to the same philosophy.”
Cenmed Product and Regulatory Compliance Manager, Joyce Mayes-Smith, compiled the data needed for the evaluation. “As a company, Cenmed is leading the path in sustainability and environmental initiatives and other areas such as ethics, employment and employee rights” she said. “I’m pleased that our commitment to these areas has been recognized at the international level.”
EcoVadis provides business sustainability ratings and collaborative performance improvement tools for global supply chains. It evaluates companies using 21 criteria across environmental, labor and human rights, ethics, and sustainable procurement practices. EcoVadis is one of the world’s largest providers of business sustainability ratings. Its methodology incorporates globally accepted sustainability standards such as the Global Reporting Initiative, the United Nations Global Compact and the ISO 26000.
The 2022 EcoVadis survey evaluated over 90,000 companies from 200 industries spanning 160 countries. Cenmed’s score of 65 out of 100 points positions it in the top 51% of companies surveyed. Chaudhry said the EcoVadis assessment allows Cenmed to benchmark its existing practices and identify areas for improvement.
“Supply chain transparency and engagement are more important than ever before, in every corner of the world. That’s what makes the EcoVadis assessment vital for companies that truly want to enhance corporate social responsibility practices,” he said.
“Cenmed has suppliers and customers in many countries that are subject to vastly different governmental regulations. We needed an impartial methodology to assess the environmental, social and governance performance of every entity in our value chain so we can make improvements where necessary. This is the first step in that process,” he said.
For more information about Cenmed Enterprises and it’s commitment to sustainability visit www.cenmed.com.
About Cenmed:
Established in 1992, Cenmed supports biomedical facilities and healthcare entities with supplies and reagents, equipment maintenance contracts, special products and specialty kitting and packaging. With a long-standing commitment to innovation and customer service, Cenmed serves clients in the healthcare, government, pharmaceutical, research and medical device verticals. Request a quote today.
