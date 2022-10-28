EXTRAORDINARY SINGER-SONGWRITER, GUITARIST JOANNE SHAW TAYLOR DELIVERS CRITICALLY ACCLAIMED NEW ALBUM NOBODY’S FOOL
Deeply influenced by her personal experiences, Taylor combines different genres of retro pop with a modern flare while sticking to her blues roots
Joanne Shaw Taylor is one of the elite few blues artists sufficiently adventurous to produce music that appeals to a wide audience without compromising her roots or disappointing her existing fans.”NASHVILLE, TN, USA, October 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Singer-songwriter, guitarist phenom Joanne Shaw Taylor kicks off her 2022 U.S. Fall Tour this evening in support of her most personal album to date, Nobody’s Fool, “regarded as her best to date." by Guitarist Magazine. Produced by dream team Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and released via Bonamassa’s KTBA Records today, Fans can listen to/buy Nobody’s Fool HERE. Watch the new official Music video for “Won’t Be Fooled Again Feat. Joe Bonamassa” Now.
— Blues in Britain
As a writer on all but two tracks, Nobody’s Fool showcases Taylor’s vocal style, writing prowess, and guitar skills, taking the listener on a journey into the wasteland of love and back into the light of hope and redemption. “I didn’t have a script for this one; I was not chained to any one particular idea of how it must sound,” Taylor explains, “I wanted to focus on the songwriting, and I was able to write whatever I was feeling. I had not done that before, and I must say it was a lovely experience.”With that freedom, Taylor treads new sonic territory in her eighth studio album, expanding her catalog by combining retro pop with a modern flare while still encompassing the emotion of her blues roots, as Rock and Blues Muse boasts “this is top-shelf blues on all levels that also packs huge crossover potential,” proving a sentiment expressed earlier this year by American Songwriter that she is “undoubtedly ready for the big time.”
Album opener and title track “Nobody’s Fool” highlights Taylor’s storytelling abilities and “sets the mood with JST’s signature husky, soulful vocals embellished with some powerful guitar lines,” praises Guitarist Magazine, while Guitar World observes lead single “Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)” is “infectiously Stones-y.”
Nobody’s Fool also finds Taylor’s collaborative spirit, with producer Bonamassa joining her for “Won’t Be Fooled Again,” Carmen Vandenburg on “Figure It Out” and cellist Tina Guo on “Fade Away,” a stripped-down ballad written for Taylor’s mother who passed in 2013, with Guitar World admiring “what ‘Fade Away’ lacks in fretboard fireworks it more than makes up for in sheer power – a testament to Taylor’s sharp songwriting.”
A full circle moment, Taylor is joined by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics, who discovered the blues-rock sensation when she was 16 years old and invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. The pair tackle Eurythmics’ hit “Missionary Man,” the only song on the album that isn’t an original.
Taylor recently announced her 2023 U.S. Spring Tour, boasting 20 dates across the country and launching March 19 at Bilheimer Capitol Theatre in Clearwater Florida. Before embarking on her 2023 tour dates, Taylor will kick off her 2022 Fall U.S. Tour at The Center Theatre in Skokie, Illinois tonight. For tour dates, tickets, and additional information, visit JoanneShawTaylor.com/Tour.
Nobody’s Fool Tracklist:
*All songs were written by Joanne Shaw Taylor unless noted otherwise.
Nobody’s Fool
Bad Blood
Won’t Be Fooled Again feat. Joe Bonamassa
Just No Getting Over You (Dream Cruise)
Fade Away feat. Tina Guo (Joanne Shaw Taylor and Sharon Corbitt)
Then There’s You (Joanne Shaw Taylor and James House)
Runaway
Missionary Man feat. Dave Stewart (Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart)
Figure It Out feat. Carmen Vandenberg
The Leaving Kind (Joanne Shaw Taylor, Joe Bonamassa, Leslie Satcher, and Beth Nielsen Chapman)
New Love (Josh Smith, Calvin Turner, and Dylan Altman)
Fall U.S. Tour Dates:
Oct. 28 The Center Theatre Skokie, Ill.
Oct. 29 Pantages Theatre Minneapolis, Minn.
Oct. 30 The Pabst Theater Milwaukee, Wis.
Nov. 1 The Palladium Indianapolis, Ind.
Nov. 2 Kalamazoo State Theatre Kalamazoo, Mich.
Nov. 4 Royal Oak Music Theatre Royal Oak, Mich.
Nov. 5 The Maryland Theatre Hagerstown, Md.
Nov. 6 The Town Hall New York, N.Y.
Nov. 9 The Bushnell Hartford, Conn.
Nov. 11 The Sandler Center Virginia Beach, Va.
Nov. 12 State Theatre Easton, Penn.
Nov. 13 Byham Theater Pittsburgh, Penn.
Nov. 16 Knight Theater Charlotte, N.C.
Nov. 17 Bijou Theatre Knoxville, Tenn.
Nov. 18 TPAC Nashville, Tenn.
About Joanne Shaw Taylor
Joanne Shaw Taylor was discovered by Dave Stewart of the Eurythmics at the age of 16 who, having watched her play, immediately invited her on the road with his supergroup D.U.P. A career in music was born and in the preceding years, her incredible guitar-playing saw her build an army of plaudits including Jimmy Cliff, Joe Bonamassa, Stevie Wonder, and Annie Lennox.
Still, only in her 30’s, she has become one of the most sought-after guitarists in the world of rock. She released her first album on Ruf Records entitled White Sugar (2009), unleashing her distinct soulful voice on the world, and demonstrating a songwriting prowess way beyond her years. Over the next few years, she released critically acclaimed albums including her sophomore album Diamonds In The Dirt (2010), Almost Always Never (2012) which featured the UK radio hit “Soul Station,” plus her final album for Ruf Records, the live album Songs From The Road (2013).
In 2014 she released her fourth studio album The Dirty Truth on Axehouse Records which featured the singles “Mud, Honey” and “Wicked Soul.” In 2016, Joanne followed up with the release of her fifth album Wild (Produced by Kevin Shirley) which saw her perform songs “Dyin’ To Know” and “Summertime” on BBC Two Television’s popular music show “Later With Jools Holland.” Three years later, in 2019 she signed to Silvertone Records via Sony Music and released her sixth studio album, Reckless Heart.
Over the past two decades, Taylor has proven herself as a prolific songwriter, with seven acclaimed albums under her belt, each increasingly more successful with her 2019 Reckless Heart breaking into the UK Top 20 Album Chart and cementing herself as one of the most important exports in British blues-rock.
The Blues Album produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith at Oceanway Recording Studios in Nashville, Tennessee, marked her seventh studio album and was her first released on Bonamassa’s independent label KTBA Records in 2021, debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Charts. In 2022 Joanne received her second No. 1 Billboard Blues Album with Blues From The Heart Live, also released on KTBA Records. Taylor’s highly anticipated eighth studio album Nobody’s Fool is available everywhere now, produced by Joe Bonamassa and Josh Smith and featuring performances from Bonamassa, Dave Stewart, Tina Guo, and Carmen Vandenburg.
About KTBA Records
Joe Bonamassa and his long-time manager, Roy Weisman, have put their decades of expertise to use with their new venture, Keeping the Blues Alive (KTBA) Records. The independent record label is an offshoot of Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, Bonamassa’s non-profit that aims to conserve the art of music in schools and preserve the rich culture and history of the blues.
Since its inception in 2020, KTBA Records has proven to be a driving force in the music industry, taking on talented artists and propelling them into the spotlight. The label has released albums for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Inductee Dion, Chicago blues queen Joanna Connor, legendary Detroit-based blues guitarist Larry McCray and blues rock sensation Joanne Shaw Taylor. Each album has received worldwide critical acclaim as well as topping the Billboard Blues Album Chart. This is only the beginning for KTBA Records. With its roster of talented musicians and success in the industry, the label has many new projects on the horizon, working synergistically with the non-profit’s mission of supporting musicians. 10% of all profits from KTBA Records are donated to the foundation.
KTBA Records represents Bonamassa’s continuing efforts over the last 25 years to support the artistic community and reflects the philosophy of paying it forward just as so many did for him in the hope of paving the way for musicians for years to come. To support KTBA Records mission and its talented artists, visit KTBARecords.com.
###
Media Contacts for Joanne Shaw Taylor & KTBA Records
Ebie McFarland | Ashley Gaskin
Essential Broadcast Media
ebie@ebmediapr.com | ashley@ebmediapr.com
Carol L Chenkin
J&R Adventures
+1 561-929-0172
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Other