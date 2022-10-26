Fleet Advantage Announces Plans To Order 200 Electric Vehicle Class-8 Trucks For 2023 Delivery

Program Reinforces Fleet Advantage’s Commitment Bridging To Alternate Energy Options

/EIN News/ -- FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleet Advantage , a leading innovator in Class 8 fleet data analytics, equipment financing, and life cycle cost management (LCCM), announced today it will be placing orders for 200 – EV Class 8 tractors for deliveries commencing in calendar year 2023. Fleet Advantage has 14,000 tractors under management and is committed to assisting its customers’ transition to alternative energies toward a zero-emissions goal using off balance sheet lease financing with little or no residual risk. All corporate fleets are considering how to transition from diesel internal combustion to zero emission “green trucks”. This purchase will be the company’s first major purchase of alternative energy trucks.



This initial purchase will be placed in service based on duty cycles and supply chain locations with reduced radius operations. Fleet Advantage has identified a considerably greater volume of EV equipment that will complement their customers’ supply chain, reducing exhaust emissions and operating costs while enhancing corporate ESG goals.

The company published a white paper earlier this year titled Building a Bridge to Alternative Energies and is now following through with “actions not words”, furthering their commitment to alternative fuels and increased driver safety and comfort. New EV technology provides a significant reduction to in cab noise pollution and vibration, thereby enhancing the driver environment.

Fleet Advantage’s customer surveys combined with robust data analytics have targeted a 5-year plan to significantly grow its EV fleet working with America’s top corporate fleets, including five of the top ten private fleets in the country.

“With the advancement of EV technology and growing interest in alternative fuel applications, we are excited to be in position to deliver new EV trucks for our customers,” said Brian Antonellis, CTP, Senior Vice President of Fleet Operations, for Fleet Advantage. “Fleet Advantage has already established its environmental leadership with a rich history of transportation asset management and flexible financing solutions that significantly reduce operating costs along with up to a 28% baseline reduction in CO2 emissions and carbon footprint.”

Fleet Advantage offers its customers a low risk, multi-faceted ESG roadmap that is supported by data analytics and asset management, together with a long-term asset procurement strategy that optimizes life cycle cost management.

About Fleet Advantage

Fleet Advantage is the largest independent lessor for heavy-duty Class-8 trucks and has over $1.8 Billion assets under its Life Cycle Cost Management (LCCM) program for more than 50 customers which includes America’s top corporate fleets, including five (5) of the top 10 private fleets in the country. Fleet Advantage guarantees the absolute lowest cost of operation by providing fleet asset management, financing solutions, and fleet analytics, using the latest equipment technology to achieve optimum vehicle productivity and maximum safety. Our model of TCO, clean diesel, and safety-enhanced trucks with shorter life cycles complement our customers’ ESG goals. The accomplishments of Fleet Advantage and our leadership team continue to be recognized for tremendous growth and industry leadership with numerous awards, including Top Private Independent and Most Innovative Firm by the Monitor Daily, Top Software & Tech Awards, Top Women Associates in Finance, and Green Supply Chain Awards to name a few. The company has also been named to Inc. magazine’s 500|5000 list of fastest growing companies in the nation, and CEO John Flynn was a recipient of the Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year® Florida – Emerging Category award.





