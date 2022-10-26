Beverage Packaging Market Analysis, Share, Scope, Business Outlook by Top Key Players, Forecast and Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Beverage Packaging Market Size, Status, Demand, Growth and Overview Outlook 2022 to 2028

"Beverage Packaging Market size was valued at USD 136 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 220 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 5.5%from 2019 to 2028."

Beverage packaging is a concept that transforms drinks into an aesthetically pleasing and functional piece of art that not only fits well within the customer’s lifestyle but is also able to be re-used multiple times. Beverage packaging is a critical component for the success of your beverage, whether it’s bottled water, soda or juice. We focus on creating healthy, sustainable beverages that eliminate waste and enhance taste. Beverage packaging is a wide category of products that can be classified into several different subcategories, e.g., juice, juice concentrate, soft drinks, sports drink and bottled water.

Beverage packaging is a key component of the supply chain for highly concentrated, water-based solutions for beverages. There are many different types of beverage products, including carbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sparkling water and iced tea. Carbonated soft drinks require more specialized packaging than other types of beverages because they contain high amounts of sugar and other ingredients that can potentially contaminate an environment. This is the reason why it is important to have the right bottling equipment in place at every stage of the beverage process – from point of entry into the distribution channels to point of consumption.

Some major players in the global Beverage Packaging market include: Amcor Group GmbH (Switzerland), O-I Glass, Inc. (US), Crown Holdings, Inc (US), Ardagh Group S.A. (Ireland), Verallia SA (France), Tetra Pak Group (Switzerland), Ball Corporation (US), Toyo Seikan Group Holdings, Ltd. (Japan), and CPMC Holdings Limited (China).

Market Trend:

Ball Corp. and Arnest Group agreed to a $530 million contract in September 2022 for the Russian beverage packaging market. The manufacturer of recyclable metal packaging reduced output at its five Russian plants as soon as Russia invaded Ukraine in March. The sale of Ball's Russian-based businesses to Arnest Group, which produces perfume, cosmetics, and household goods in aerosol packaging, will not have any impact on the company's activities outside of Russia.

Amcor Group GmbH and Nutrea started a new business partnership to provide its rupro protein juice in hot-fill (PET) bottles. The new orange juice from Nutrea/Frudelca was offered in 300ml and 440ml volumes in recyclable bottles. Amcor was seen as a crucial co-worker in supplying a cutting-edge packaging solution that satisfied the performance specifications of this new functional endeavour.

Regional Insights:

The market for beverage packaging is anticipated to be dominated by the Asia Pacific region. The market for beverage packaging has grown as a result of the rising demand for regionally produced and branded beverages in these areas. India and China have contributed significantly to the expansion of the beverage packaging market among these nations. According to the Indian Beverages Association, the demand for bioplastics and PET bottle packaging in India will increase as more ecologically friendly substitutes and recycling facilities are made available to consumers. This will contribute to the Indian beverage industry's continued growth.

As a part of Beverage Packaging market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2029 Regions Covered



North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function



Metal

Plastic

Glass

Paper & Paperboard

Other Material Type By Beverage Packaging Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Alcoholic Beverages

Dairy Beverages CAGR (XX%) 5.5 % (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Important insights in Beverage Packaging market research report:

- Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Beverage Packaging

- Basic overview of the Beverage Packaging, including market definition, classification, and applications.

- Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

- Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Beverage Packaging across various industries.

- Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.



