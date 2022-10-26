Submit Release
Capital Farm Credit Names New Members of the Board

/EIN News/ -- Bryan, Texas, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Farm Credit recently announced the results of its 2022 Director Election. Newly elected directors were Josh McDonald and Rachel Cutrer, and Jim Brock was appointed as an outside director.

Josh McDonald was elected for the position of Regional Director 1 of the High Plains. McDonald is a partner and CFO at Blue Sky Farms, a family owned, multistate dairy and farming operation based in Friona, Texas.

Rachel Cutrer was elected for the At-Large Director, Position 3. Cutrer serves as the CEO of Ranch House Designs, a leader in livestock marketing, and the co-owner of B.R. Cutrer Ranch from Wharton County.

Jim Brock was appointed as a non-stockholder director by the board. Brock currently serves as the managing, founding member of TBR Advisors, LLC in Houston, Texas, a business advisory services company that provides support and advice for organizations needing financial consultation.

The Capital Farm Credit Board of Directors is responsible for the general oversight and direction of the Association.  

“We are equally excited to have these three individuals join our board,” said Jeff Norte, chief executive officer. “They each bring a unique perspective to help guide our Association for the benefit of rural Texas and our members.”

 

About Capital Farm Credit

For more than 100 years, Capital Farm Credit has supported rural communities and agriculture with reliable, consistent credit and financial services. Capital Farm Credit is a proud member of the Farm Credit system and serves more than 23,000 members, with loans outstanding totaling more than $11 billion. Headquartered in Bryan, Texas, Capital Farm Credit has offices serving 192 of Texas’ 254 counties.

For more information about its financial services, cooperative returns program and office locations, visit CapitalFarmCredit.com.

