Under Secretary Zeya’s Travel to the Dominican Republic

Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya will travel to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, from October 26-28, 2022. Her trip underscores the United States’ strategic commitment to fighting corruption and advancing human rights as foundational components of U.S. foreign policy, including enforcing labor rights and resolving statelessness.

While in Santo Domingo, Under Secretary Zeya will lead the U.S. delegation to the Third High-Level Dialogue on Institutional Reform. Additionally, the Under Secretary will meet with President Luis Abinader to discuss issues of mutual concern between the United States and the Dominican Republic. In her additional meetings with government officials, U.S. exchange program alumni, and journalists, Under Secretary Zeya will reinforce the U.S. commitment to respecting human rights, fighting corruption, ensuring labor rights, combating trafficking in persons, addressing statelessness, promoting climate adaptation and resilience, and assisting the people of Haiti.