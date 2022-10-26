Repatriation of U.S. Citizen Remains from Ukraine

The United States expresses our condolences to the family of the U.S. citizen killed in the fighting in Ukraine, whose remains have now been identified and released to Ukraine’s custody. They will soon be returned to the family. The United States is appreciative of Ukraine for including recovery of this individual’s remains in its negotiations with Russia. Out of respect for the privacy of the family, we will not release further details.

We once again reiterate that U.S. citizens should not travel to Ukraine due to Russia’s full-scale invasion and active armed conflict. U.S. citizens in Ukraine should depart immediately if it is safe to do so using any commercial or other privately available ground transportation options. U.S. citizens who travel to Ukraine, including to participate in the fighting there, face significant risks and the United States cannot guarantee their safety. We encourage U.S. citizens to devote their energies towards the many other opportunities that exist to help Ukraine and its people. For more information, please go to the “How to Help” section of our United with Ukraine webpage at: https://www.cidi.org/disaster-responses/war-in-ukraine/.