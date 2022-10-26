Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,985 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,426 in the last 365 days.

New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children Now Available at County Health Departments

This page has been automatically translated from English. MSDH has not reviewed this translation and is not responsible for any inaccuracies.

JACKSON, Miss. – Starting today, appointments for the new bivalent COVID-19 booster shot are available for children 5 and older at all Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) county health department clinics.

Appointments can be made online at covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov or by calling the COVID-19 hotline at 877-978-6453.

The updated COVID-19 booster offers improved protection against both the original strain of COVID-19 and the Omicron variants that are currently causing most infections (BA.4 and BA.5).

The bivalent vaccine is available through both Pfizer and Moderna. Those 5 years of age and older may be eligible if:

  • They are fully vaccinated with any previous primary vaccination series against COVID-19 (Pfizer, Moderna or Noravax two-shot regimen, or Johnson & Johnson/Janssen’s one-shot regimen),
  • And it has been at least two months since the last primary dose or booster dose of the vaccine.

“As we move into the winter months, we strongly encourage those eligible to get the bivalent booster now to provide the best protection against COVID-19 infection and severe complications. Don’t wait to protect yourself and your family,” said MSDH State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers.

MSDH recommends vaccination against COVID-19 for anyone 6 months and older. Vaccination and boosters are especially important for adults 65 and older, children and adults who have weakened immune systems, and anyone with underlying health problems.

COVID-19 vaccinations are available at no cost from county health departments. Vaccinations are also available at numerous pharmacies and private providers throughout the state.

For information about eligibility and to make an appointment for COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters, visit covidvaccine.msdh.ms.gov.

Please remember to bring your COVID-19 vaccination card to your appointment, if available.

You just read:

New Bivalent COVID-19 Booster Shots for Children Now Available at County Health Departments

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.