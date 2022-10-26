Enterprise Application Market

The urge of businesses to improve their CSQ and to increase efficiency , productivity of their business is increasing demand of EA in various sectors.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, "Enterprise Application Market Size is estimated to reach USD 527.40 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8.2% ." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.

Rise in adoption of a customer-centric approach by companies, competitive advantages over other software, and adoption of cloud and mobile applications have boosted the growth of the global enterprise application market. However, high cost associated with implementation and maintenance of enterprise application solutions, use of the open-source application in small and medium businesses, and surge in security & privacy concerns among open source applications enterprises hinder the market growth. On the contrary, rapid changes in business model software and trends of cloud technology in enterprise application software are expected to open new opportunities in the future.

By industry vertical, the retail and e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.2% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise of smartphone and tablets usage and increase in digital platforms. However, the IT and telecommunication segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to nearly one-fifth of the global enterprise application market, due to rise in use of mobile devices among individuals.

By component, the solution segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global enterprise application market, due to rise in the adoption of enterprise solutions such as SCM software, ERP, BI, and CRM and other technologies such as machine learning and internet of things. However, the services segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 9.2% during the forecast period, owing to rise in the adoption of consulting services among organizations to create and high-performing and resilient enterprise applications according to their specific requirements.

By region, the global enterprise application industry across North America dominated in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market, due to rise in investment in emerging technologies to implement streamlined work process and surge in adoption of enterprise applications to improve corporate performance. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 10.9% during the forecast period, owing to strong economic growth and ongoing development in field service and inventory management.

Covid-19 Scenario:

• Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, online banking services witnessed the growth. This resulted in rise in adoption of enterprise application software for different applications such as customer retention and customer requirement optimization.

• The pandemic increased use of the web-based platform to perform various tasks including online banking and online shopping. This increased number of online customers made it difficult to manage enterprise data effectively. This led to adoption of enterprise application solutions and services.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence most comprehensively. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights into the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision-making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

