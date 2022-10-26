Northwest Louisiana Office of Public Health to provide flu vaccines at drive-thru clinics on October 28

The Louisiana Department of Health’s (LDH) Office of Public Health (OPH) for Region 7 (Northwest) will host drive-thru flu vaccination clinics at its parish health units on Friday, October 28 from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. All COVID-19 vaccines, including the COVID-19 bivalent boosters, will also be available.

Bienville Parish Health Unit: 1285 Pine St., Suite 102, Arcadia

1285 Pine St., Suite 102, Arcadia Bossier Parish Health Unit: 3022 Old Minden Road, Bossier City

3022 Old Minden Road, Bossier City Caddo Parish Health Unit: 1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport

1035 Creswell Ave., Shreveport Claiborne Parish Health Unit: 624 W. Main St., Homer

624 W. Main St., Homer DeSoto Parish Health Unit: 113 Jefferson St., Mansfield

113 Jefferson St., Mansfield Natchitoches Parish Health Unit: 625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches

625 Bienville Extension, Natchitoches Red River Parish Health Unit: 2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta

2015 Red Oak Road, Coushatta Sabine Parish Health Unit: 1230 W. Louisiana Ave., Many

Region 7 serves the parishes of Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Claiborne, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster. The Webster Parish Health Unit is currently closed for refurbishments.

If you have insurance, Medicaid or Medicare coverage, or are uninsured, the flu vaccines are available at no cost to you. There are no out-of-pocket costs; however, if you have insurance it will be billed. Bring along a valid insurance card with you to your visit. If you have an existing COVID-19 vaccination card, you may also bring these to be updated.

Flu vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH recommend that all individuals ages 6 months and older receive a flu shot by the end of October. The flu shot is particularly encouraged among high-risk populations such as pregnant women, children below the age of 5, adults age 65 and up, and immunocompromised children and adults with chronic health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease and asthma.

COVID-19 vaccine guidance

CDC and LDH also recommend that everyone ages 6 months and up get vaccinated against COVID-19 and that everyone ages 5 and up get a booster as soon as they are eligible.