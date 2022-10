Tidal Wave Auto Spa Expands Footprint Into Tennessee With Two New Locations

Top 10 Conveyer Car Wash Company Celebrates Openings in Shelbyville and Lawrenceburg

/EIN News/ -- THOMASTON, Ga., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tidal Wave Auto Spa, one of the fastest-growing express car wash companies in the country, expanded their footprint to include Tennessee on Wednesday, Oct. 26, with new locations in Shelbyville and Lawrenceburg.

Tidal Wave's Shelbyville location is now open at 111 N Side Circle, and their Lawrenceburg location is now open at 2101 N Locust Ave.

To celebrate their grand openings and introduce Tidal Wave to the community, they are offering free washes at both locations from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. through Sunday, Oct. 31. They will also be offering new members any monthly unlimited membership plan for just $9.99 for the first month - now through December.

"These are our first locations in Tennessee," said founder and CEO Scott Blackstock. "We're excited to bring the convenience of our conveyor car wash, backed by industry-leading car care technology to the folks in Shelbyville and Lawrenceburg. This is truly just the beginning of our story in Tennessee. In the coming months, we will open additional locations in Paris and Pulaski and have plans for continuous expansion through 2023."

Tidal Wave Auto Spa was founded by Scott and Hope Blackstock in 1999. Together, they committed to building an exceptional car wash experience for their customers with industry-leading car wash technology, outstanding customer service and attractive locations that are a welcomed addition to the communities they serve. This year, Tidal Wave introduced Graph-X4 as their premium wash option - providing space-age sparkle and powerful four-layer protection for your vehicle from dirt, pollutants, and UV rays. Each Tidal Wave location features an after-care cleaning area with complimentary cleaning sprays, towels and vacuums to spruce up the interior of your vehicle for no extra cost.

Stop by for a single wash or join our Unlimited Wash Club for the best value and car wash experience. Members enjoy 30 days of unlimited washes for just one low monthly payment. Wash once a day, every day! Plus, unlimited wash plans can be used at any Tidal Wave location in the country. Tidal Wave also offers monthly family plans and fleet plans - perfect for businesses with multiple company cars. For more information about their discounted programs for fleets, visit www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fleet-plan.

Tidal Wave is committed to giving back to the communities they serve and make it easy to raise funds for schools, churches, civic groups, sports teams and more through their fundraising program. For more information about how to partner with Tidal Wave Auto Spa for your next fundraiser, please visit http://www.tidalwaveautospa.com/fundraising.

About Tidal Wave Auto Spa

Tidal Wave Auto Spa is an industry-leading conveyor car wash company founded in 1999 by Scott and Hope Blackstock in Thomaston, Georgia. Tidal Wave is committed to providing cutting-edge car care technology, pristine customer service and attractive locations that are welcomed into their communities. In 2020, Tidal Wave partnered with Golden Gate Capital to facilitate their accelerated growth across the country. The company currently has 119 locations across 18 states. Tidal Wave has been recognized as one of the top 10 conveyor car washes and was included in the 2020 Inc. 5000 list for America's Fastest Growing Companies. The company has a strong commitment to environmental stewardship, and since its founding has given more than $1 million to organizations serving individuals with special needs.

