Biden-Harris Administration Launches Window-Shopping for Affordable and Accessible Health Care Marketplace

Ahead of 10th Open Enrollment period, Biden-Harris Administration announces high levels of health plan affordability, quality, and choice, and a record number of outreach efforts to connect Americans to coverage

The Biden-Harris Administration has made expanding access to health insurance and lowering health care costs for America’s families a top priority, and, starting today, consumers can preview their health care coverage options and see the savings available to them in the most competitive Marketplace in history. Consumers can now visit HealthCare.gov to view detailed information about 2023 health insurance plans and prices offered in their area in advance of the 2023 Marketplace Open Enrollment period that begins November 1, 2022.

Under the Biden-Harris Administration, the national uninsured rate has reached an all-time low, and more Americans than ever before have health insurance through the Marketplace. As we begin the 10th Open Enrollment period, the Marketplace is stronger than ever – with continuing record affordability, robust competition, and unprecedented outreach efforts.

“Under President Biden’s leadership, the Marketplace is stronger than ever,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “We are delivering what Americans deserve: high-quality health care at affordable cost. We have been tireless in our efforts to increase competition, drive down costs, and connect people to coverage. We urge everyone to visit HealthCare.gov and find an affordable health plan that best meets their needs.”

“All families have the right to quality, affordable health care coverage. During this Open Enrollment period, consumers will have access to a variety of quality plan options at an affordable price. We encourage consumers to visit HealthCare.gov and their state-based Marketplaces to preview plans and premiums now so that they’re ready to make selections when Open Enrollment begins on November 1,” said CMS Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure.

This year, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, more people will continue to qualify for help purchasing quality health coverage. Thirteen million Americans will continue to save an average of $800 per year on their health insurance. Four out of five customers will be able to find a plan for $10 or less after subsidies. Consumers with coverage through HealthCare.gov are encouraged to return and shop to see if another plan better meets their needs at a lower cost.

This year, consumers will also benefit from a highly competitive Marketplace and continuing access to affordable coverage. According to a new report CMS published today of Marketplace plans available in HealthCare.gov states for plan year 2023, 92% of enrollees will have access to options from three or more insurance companies when they shop for plans. Also, new standardized plan options are available in 2023, which offer the same deductibles and cost- sharing for certain benefits, and the same out-of-pocket limits as other standardized plan options within the same health plan category. Most of these standardized plan options offer many services pre-deductible, including primary care, generic drugs, preferred brand drugs, urgent care, specialist visits, mental health and substance use outpatient office visits, as well as speech, occupational, and physical therapy.

Also new this year, families who may not have previously been eligible for tax credits may now be eligible for financial assistance – for the first time ever – thanks to the Biden-Harris Administration. Earlier this month, the Administration finalized a rule which will help about 1 million Americans who are offered employer insurance either gain coverage or see their coverage become more affordable through the Marketplace. To take advantage of the new policy, families who have found employer insurance unaffordable in the past should look at new opportunities for savings on HealthCare.gov.

To help connect people to coverage, the Biden-Harris Administration also made the single largest investment ever in the Navigators program. The $98.9 million this year builds on the Administration’s quadrupling of Navigators last year, which helped contribute to the record- breaking 14.5 million people who signed up for 2022 health care coverage through the Marketplaces, including nearly 6 million people who newly gained coverage. This continuation of historic levels of funding will help Navigators continue their work informing consumers about the enhanced tax credits and coverage available on HealthCare.gov.

Consumers in states operating their own Marketplace platform can also enroll in a 2023 Marketplace plan starting on November 1. Consumers in these states should visit or call their state’s Marketplace for information about available plans and prices, how to obtain in-person or virtual help, and news on local enrollment events. State-based Marketplace enrollment deadlines and other information are available in the State-based Marketplace Open Enrollment Fact Sheet.

The Marketplace Open Enrollment Period on HealthCare.gov runs from November 1, 2022 to January 15, 2023. Consumers who enroll by midnight on December 15, 2022 can get full year coverage that starts January 1, 2023.

