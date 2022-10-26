Financial Cards Market Share, Growth, Business Outlook | growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2028 - Research by Exactitude Consultancy

Luton, Bedfordshire, United Kingdom, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Financial Cards Market size was valued at USD 23 billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2017 to 2025."

The financial cards market is a global market in which credit, debit and prepaid cards are issued to consumers for making payments or purchasing goods and services. The report covers the central banks' monetary policy framework, government spending, the payment systems and how they interact with each other. Feature a high-quality credit card that's got all the bells and whistles you could ask for. It'll help you build your credit history and make buying things easy, whether it's a chocolate bar or a car. As with any financial markets, a well-functioning market is critical to the functioning of the economy – but it does not guarantee a healthy economy.

The world is now a global market, with emerging economies and rising middle classes rapidly increasing their demand for financial products. The World Wide Web has made it easier to access information about companies, enabling investors to do their own background research on companies before investing in them. This can affect the way a company is perceived by investors. The financial services industry continues to undergo a major disruption as disruptive technologies such as mobile banking and cryptocurrencies gain market share. The most recent flurry of innovations and underlying trends are transforming the landscape for businesses across all sectors: startups, established firms and larger institutions alike. The Canadian financial market is the world's 6th largest, and was valued at US$1.7 TRILLION in 2017. As such, it represents a significant opportunity for expansion of the brand portfolio, which can leverage its stable and trusted perception among consumers worldwide.

Some major players in the global Financial Cards market include: Visa, Mastercard, American Express, JCB (Japan), China UnionPay, Diners Club International (DCI), RuPay, Interac, Joint Stock Company National System of Payment Cards (NSPK), Girocard, Elo, BC Card, Troy, Interswitch, PROSA, and many more.

Industry Trends:

In March 2021, Visa established partnership with Black Girl Ventures to Digitally Enable Black and Women-Owned Small Businesses across the United States

In January 2021, MasterCard announced that it is applying the latest quantum-resistant technologies to develop the next generation of contactless payments

In March 2021, Hilton Honors American Express Card and Hilton Honors American Express Premium Card became available to residents of Japan, marking first international Hilton Honors American Express Cobrand Card.

In March 2021, JCB stroke strategic deal with WLA for providing JCB Contactless Kernel Specifications to WLA members

In March 2021, After Singapore, New Delhi announces to launch RuPay card in the Philippines

As a part of Financial Cards market segmentation, our study exhibits a market analysis based on type, Market application and Historic Data:

Attributes Details (Current Scenario) Base-Year 2020-2021 Historic Data 2019-2020 Forecast Period 2022-2025 Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa By Type/function Debit

Credit

Charged

Prepaid

ATM By Application Retail Customers

Government Institutes

SMEs

Corporates

Others CAGR (XX%) 6.2% (Current Market Analysis) Customization Available Yes, the report can be customized as per your need. (Free 15% Customization) Delivery Format PDF, and Excel through Email

Important insights in Financial Cards market research report:

- Underlying macro- and microeconomic factors impacting the Sales of Financial Cards

- Basic overview of the Financial Cards, including market definition, classification, and applications.

- Scrutinization of each market player based on mergers & acquisitions, R&D projects, and product launches.

- Adoption trend and supply side analysis of Financial Cards across various industries

- Important regions and countries offering lucrative opportunities to market stakeholders.

