U.S. Small Business Administration Announces 2022 National Veterans Small Business Week Launching Oct. 31

Washington D.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman , head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and the voice for America's 33 million small businesses in President Biden's Cabinet, announced that the SBA will celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW) Oct. 31 – Nov. 4, with a series of virtual and in-person events highlighting the entrepreneurial spirit and resilience of our veteran small business owners. Under the Biden-Harris Administration, increasing support for our service members, veterans, and their families has been a key priority. In October 2022, the SBA announced additional funding opportunities for community-based organizations to create targeted, impactful programming and expand access to SBA resources to support veteran entrepreneurs.

"Each year we celebrate National Veterans Small Business Week to honor America's nearly two million veteran entrepreneurs who have answered our nation's call to serve and protect us and are now making a difference every day for local communities and our nation's economy," said Administrator Guzman. "This week, and every week, the U.S. Small Business Administration is committed to doing its part to fulfill our responsibility to our veteran entrepreneurs by ensuring they can access the tools and resources they need to start, grow, and build resilient businesses."

Throughout the week, SBA, resource partners, and local organizations across the country will focus on highlighting various aspects of the entrepreneurial journey for veteran small business owners and the agency's support of this critical community in hybrid, in-person, and virtual formats. Topics include transition assistance, entrepreneurial training, government contracting, disaster assistance, and access to capital resources. Currently, there are over 100 virtual events that are free and open to the public. Visit sba.gov/nvsbw for the full schedule.

"National Veterans Small Business Week is a great time to recognize entrepreneurs from the military community," said Terra Smith, owner of DocTerra Mobile Veterinary Services. "As a military spouse and a business owner, the SBA has been very supportive, and my local Veterans Business Outreach Center (VBOC) has been instrumental in the growth of my practice and in helping me to develop as an entrepreneur. This national week is an important reminder of the resources available to the military community that can help take their business to the next level.

"Through National Veterans Small Business Week, the SBA showcases how veterans apply skills and traits developed in the military, such as problem-solving, flexibility, and resilience, to their successful small businesses," said Mark L. Scott, Director of the VBOC at Mississippi State University. "Our ‘Lunch and Learn' live webinar series will feature key topics of interest to Veteran and Military Spouse owners including Becoming Lender Ready, Social Media Planning, and Government Contracting."

For more information about National Veterans Small Business Week and to find events in your area, visit sba.gov/nvsbw . Sign up for an event and join the online conversation using the hashtag #VetBiz.

###

About the Office of Veterans Business Development

The SBA's Office of Veterans Business Development (OVBD) works through SBA's extensive resource partner network, which includes Small Business Development Centers, SCORE, Women's Business Centers, and 22 VBOCs located throughout the nation. VBOCs are also the leading partner in hosting the "Boots to Business" and "Boots to Business Reboot" programs, which offer courses on entrepreneurship on military installations and in local communities. Since the program's inception in 2013, Boots to Business has trained and graduated more than 165,000 service members, veterans, National Guard and Reserve members, and military spouses. For more information on the resources available for veteran entrepreneurs, visit www.sba.gov/veterans .

About National Veterans Small Business Week

The U.S. Small Business Administration celebrates, connects, and empowers service members (including National Guard and Reserve), veterans, and military spouse entrepreneurs and business owners – past, present, and future – during National Veterans Small Business Week (NVSBW). Now in its ninth year, NVSBW raises awareness of veteran small business ownership and encourages communities to support their veteran- and military-owned businesses. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov/nvsbw .

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of business ownership. As the only go-to resource and voice for small businesses backed by the strength of the federal government, the SBA empowers entrepreneurs and small business owners with the resources and support they need to start, grow or expand their businesses, or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

Press Offce United States Small Business Administration press_office@sba.gov