Announcing the 2022 Tales of Triumph winners

Canada Post supports small businesses with $20,000 in prizing

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - Canada Post is proud to announce the winners of the 2022 Tales of Triumph contest.

This annual contest recognizes the unique stories and accomplishments of small businesses from coast to coast to coast. The five winning businesses will each receive a prize package valued at $20,000, which includes shipping and marketing credits, marketing services, promotion across Canada Post digital channels, and national and regional targeted media campaigns.

An external panel of expert judges selected the winners in three categories:

The Canada's Choice category saw Canadians vote for their favourite contest finalist. The winner of this voted category is Raven Rising Indigenous Chocolates in Sudbury, Ontario.

Canada Post employees also voted for their favourite contest finalist. Calgary-based MPC Foundation won in the Employees' Choice category.

"We're proud to represent small businesses who do so much for Canada," says Doug Ettinger, President and CEO of Canada Post. "It's a privilege we don't take lightly and it's why we are continuing to look for opportunities for us to strengthen Canada together."

The Tales of Triumph contest is one way Canada Post actively supports small businesses. We are expanding capacity and improving services for small businesses in even the most remote locations, while also investing in the environment and innovative new products to better serve Canadian businesses – and their customers.

Small businesses are vital to the economy and helping them succeed is a key part of providing a service all Canadians can count on. Every small business has a big story. Canada Post is proud to celebrate those stories and share them through the Tales of Triumph contest.

