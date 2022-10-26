Submit Release
Pioneer Landscape Centers Announces Breast Cancer Awareness Fundraising Campaign in Colorado and Arizona

Pioneer Landscape Centers, a regional retailer and quarry operator with outlets throughout Colorado and Arizona, today announced that it is supporting local breast cancer support programs and the communities it serves by sponsoring a ‘Buck a Duck' fundraising campaign.

In Colorado, Pioneer is raising money for the Colorado Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, and in Arizona for Bosom Buddies of Arizona. Both organizations provide financial and other support for women – and men -- fighting breast cancer.

"At Pioneer, a passionate commitment to community service, volunteerism and support have long been central to our core company values as we continue to strive to make a positive difference in the markets we serve," said President Kevin Guzior. "We're excited about the opportunity to raise money for the Colorado Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation, Bosom Buddies of Arizona, and all the people fighting cancer that they support financially and in other ways."

Pioneer is asking homeowners, contractors, and commercial customers to purchase pink Breast Cancer Awareness ducks and wristbands for just a buck. Donators will write their names on a paper duck and see it displayed in the store near them.

The Buck a Duck campaign runs until the end of October, and features a donor appreciation drawing, along with sweatshirts, water bottles and hats that can be purchased online at Pioneer's apparel site, The Pioneer Mercantile (https://mercantile.pioneerco.com/). Along with donations, a percentage of all Pioneer's Breast Cancer fundraising revenue will be disbursed to each of the selected non-profit organizations.

About Pioneer

Established in 1968, Pioneer is a leading distributor of landscaping and hardscaping materials in the western United States. With production facilities in Colorado and Arizona, Pioneer operates 34 retail distribution centers, 20 quarries and production facilities, and a fleet of over 200 trucks, making Pioneer uniquely positioned to serve industrial, commercial, wholesale and residential customers.

