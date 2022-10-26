The AXS Companion to Common App, a New Tool Developed by IECA and Oregon State University, Helping Thousands of Students Apply to College

Since its launch on September 1, 2022, the AXS Companion to Common App (AXSCompanion.org), a free, online toolkit to help students complete the Common Application, has helped more than 6,000 college-bound high school seniors pursue their educational goals.

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developed by the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) in partnership with Oregon State University's Ecampus, the AXS Companion includes 50-plus explanatory videos for each Common App section as well as helpful tips, a glossary of terms, and links to additional resources. It is designed to be used side-by-side with Common App as students complete their applications. Common App, the most popular college application platform, is used by more than 1,000 colleges and universities in 50 states and 20 countries.

"The AXS Companion is the very best free tool I've seen to assist students and families as they work through the Common Application," said David Quinn, director of International Baccalaureate at Harlem Village Academies High. "With excellent videos featuring true college experts, thoughtful explanations to challenging questions, and a focus on ensuring that every student has access to high quality information, the AXS Companion will make it easier for students to complete the Common Application on their own and make the college application process more equitable for all."

Common App was created to make applying to colleges easier, but using the platform can still be a confusing, overwhelming, and often stressful process for families unfamiliar with U.S. college admissions—particularly those from under-resourced backgrounds. According to the Common App, approximately one-third of their applicants are first-generation students.

The COVID-19 pandemic further exacerbated challenges facing under-resourced students: closed schools meant reduced or no access to counselors, as well as limited opportunities for support from fellow students and teachers. Last year, Common App reports, 700,000 high school seniors created accounts on their platform but never completed an application.

While this disparity was the impetus for developing the AXS Companion, IECA believes all students will find the tool helpful as they navigate Common App. Students using the AXS Companion may choose to either watch the videos as they complete each step of the Common App from beginning to end or watch an individual section's video to better understand how to respond to that specific section based on their circumstances. The AXS Companion resource is completely free, with no login required or student data collected.

The project creators chose the name The AXS Companion because of the double entendre: improving student access through the collaborative axis of higher education and IECA.

About IECA: Founded in 1976, the Independent Educational Consultants Association (IECA) is the nation's leading professional organization for college advisors working in private practice. Families trust IECA's thoroughly vetted members to find a college that matches a student's academic, social, and financial needs and guide them through the search and application process. With 2,300 educational consultant members across the country, IECA provides education and training on admission, ethical practice, and adolescent issues from depression to anxiety to learning differences, to ensure every student is well served.

