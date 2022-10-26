Arrest Made in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 2400 Block of T Street, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, in the 2400 block of T Street, Southeast.

At approximately 8:00 am, the suspect approached the victim at the listed location. The suspect brandished a handgun and demanded property from the victim. The victim complied and the suspect fled the scene. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

On Tuesday, October 25, 2022, 43-year-old George Sydnor, of Southeast, DC, was arrested and charged with Armed Robbery (Gun).