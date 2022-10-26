Eastbound Interstate 10 closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from Friday, Oct. 28 to Monday, Oct. 31

PHOENIX- The Arizona Department of Transportation advises motorists to plan for delays and expect to use detours this weekend as eastbound Interstate 10 is closed between State Route 51 and US 60 from 10 p.m. Friday, Oct. 28, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31. Crews with the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project will continue bridge work this weekend. The following ramps will also be closed:

The eastbound I-10 on-ramps at Third, Seventh, and Jefferson streets, Buckeye Road, and 24th, 32nd, and 40th streets.

The loop ramp from southbound SR 143 to eastbound I-10.

The southbound I-17 on-ramps at Seventh Avenue and Seventh Street.

The ramp from southbound I-17 to eastbound I-10.

The westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramp to eastbound I-10.

The southbound SR 51 on-ramp at McDowell Road

The ramps from southbound SR 51 to eastbound I-10.

The HOV ramp from eastbound I-10 to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

Detour: Use eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) to southbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) to westbound US 60 or westbound Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) to access eastbound I-10 beyond the closure. Drivers traveling on southbound I-17 can use westbound I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area to eastbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway).

West Valley drivers heading to the Southeast Valley can bypass the closure by using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway). From I-10 and 59th Avenue, travel south and east to connect with I-10 south of Chandler Boulevard.

To view images of the ongoing construction work for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project, visit the project Flickr album here.

Westbound I-10 will be narrowed to one lane at Guadalupe Road from 8:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, to 4 a.m. Monday, Oct. 31, for bridge work. Also, the westbound I-10 on-ramp at Elliot Road will be closed. Use the Warner Road on-ramp instead.

Please note: Schedules can quickly change because of weather and other unforeseen situations. For the most up-to-date information, we encourage you to download the Interstate 10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project’s free mobile app, TheCurve or visit the Alerts section of the project website before you travel.

The I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project is identified in the Maricopa Association of Governments’ Regional Transportation Plan, funded by a half-cent sales tax approved by Maricopa County voters in 2004 through Proposition 400. MAG identified the need for this project to reduce travel times on I-10 during peak hours; improve airport access; support ridesharing and transit; and prepare the region for future growth projections. Learn more about the major improvements here.