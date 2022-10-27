A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies
Science journalist Matt Simon's "A Poison Like No Other" shows the shocking extent of microplastic pollution and the consequences for humans and wildlife.
Classified as environmental science but could comfortably be labeled as horror… nearly every sentence is a harrowing, footnoted stat... isn’t necessarily a fun read. But it is unforgettable.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Plastic never dies. Instead, it breaks down into ever smaller pieces, as everything from nurdle spills at sea to a nylon shirt tossed into the trash eventually becomes microplastic. These tiny particles are insidious new pollutants colonizing the planet, from food to water to the air itself. Scientists are just beginning to uncover how microplastics might threaten health, but each new study is more alarming.
— San Francisco Chronicle
In "A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies" (Publication Date: October 27, 2022), science journalist Matt Simon reveals the shocking extent of microplastic pollution and the far-reaching consequences for humans and animals. Speaking with scientists on the frontlines of the microplastic crisis, Simon uncovers exactly what makes these tiny particles so dangerous, how they have spread to every corner of Earth, and solutions to stem the tide of plastic.
Unlike other pollutants that are single elements or simple chemical compounds, microplastics represent a cocktail of toxicity. Plastics can contain 10,000 different chemicals, many of which are linked to diseases such as diabetes and cancer. Simon takes readers on a journey to uncover how these plastic fragments have become an unavoidable poison. Aboard a research boat off the California coast, he learns how microplastics spread through the ocean before revealing how these toxic particles are consumed along the entire marine food chain, from plankton to whales.
The story on land is just as dire, with microplastics tainting groundwater, fertilizer for crops, and packaged foods on grocery shelves. Even the air is polluted – by just walking around in synthetic clothing, a person might shed a billion microfibers a year, which can then be inhaled. Microplastics now appear throughout the human body, with pregnant women and children potentially most at risk. But it’s not all bad news. Solutions do exist, and they start with holding corporations responsible for plastic pollution, advocating for better regulations, and putting a tax on virgin plastic.
Updated with science and reporting on the latest microplastics research, "A Poison Like No Other" is a stunning expose on the dangers of microplastics for people and the planet. Simon follows the intrepid scientists who travel to the ends of the earth and the bottom of the ocean to understand the consequences of our plastic dependence.
“Journalist Matt Simon’s urgent new book 'A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies' is classified as environmental science but could comfortably be labeled as horror… densely reported; nearly every sentence is a harrowing, footnoted stat... isn’t necessarily a fun read. But it is unforgettable.” - San Francisco Chronicle
“Informed, utterly blindsiding account.” — "Booklist," starred review
“This is a lucid, distressing look at a growing environmental concern.”— "Publishers Weekly"
“An urgent call to action aimed at curbing the introduction of microplastics into the environment." — "Kirkus Reviews"
Matt Simon is a science journalist at "Wired" magazine, where he covers the environment, biology, and robotics. He’s the author of two previous books, "Plight of the Living Dead: What Real-Life Zombies Reveal About Our World—and Ourselves" and "The Wasp That Brainwashed the Caterpillar: Evolution's Most Unbelievable Solutions to Life's Biggest Problems". He enjoys long walks on the beach and trying not to think about all the microplastics there.
"A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies"
Island Press Hardcover | Publication Date: October 27, 2022
252 pages | 6x9 | Price: $30.00
ISBN: 978-1-64283-235-8
Book Page: https://islandpress.org/books/poison-no-other
Founded in 1984, Island Press works to stimulate, shape, and communicate the information that is essential for solving environmental problems. Today, with more than 1,000 titles in print and some 30 new releases each year, it is the nation’s leading publisher of books on environmental issues. Island Press is driving change by moving ideas from the printed page to public discourse and practice. Island Press’s emphasis is, and will continue to be, on transforming objective information into understanding and action. For more information and further updates be sure to visit www.islandpress.org.
Jaime Jennings
Island Press
jjennings@islandpress.org