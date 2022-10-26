Senate Dems to Host Virtual Hearing Tomorrow on Overnight Stays of Children at Philadelphia Department of Human Services’ Offices 

HARRISBURG, October 26, 2022 – State Senator Katie Muth, chair of the Pennsylvania Senate Democratic Policy Committee, will join Senator Art Haywood and Senator Amanda Cappelletti to host a virtual public hearing about overnight stays of children in the Philadelphia Department of Human Services’ offices.

The virtual public hearing will be held tomorrow, Thursday, October 27 at noon on Zoom and anyone interested can sign up in advance by clicking here.

The virtual hearing will include testimony from representatives from Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children (CASA) of Philadelphia County; the Support Center for Child Advocates; and Gemma Services.

The hearing will also be live-streamed at SenatorMuth.com/Policy and on Senator Muth’s Facebook page.

Media participation is encouraged.

# # #