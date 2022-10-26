Ultra-High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Global Market to Reach $3,815.1 million by 2026 – Astute Analytica
CHICAGO, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market size was US$ 2,013.1 million in 2021, which is expected to grow to US$ 3,815.1 million by 2026 by registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13.4% over the forecast period, i.e., 2022-2026. In terms of volume, the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.2% over the study period.
UHMWPE, or ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene, possesses high abrasion and wear resistance and is considered extremely powerful plastic having molecular mass ranging between 3.5 and 7.5 million amu. Moreover, the high versatility of polyethylene is making UHMWPE an ideal choice for myriad industrial applications, such as chain guides, marine dock fender pads, UHMW wear strips, packaging machinery parts, etc.
The rising rate of the geriatric population, accompanied by the growing demand for orthopedic implants, is primarily outlining the scope of the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market. Additionally, a high range of applications of UHMWPE across healthcare, aerospace, defense & shipping, automotive, oil & gas, electronics, sports, industrial, etc., and the new era of electric vehicles will open doors of opportunities for the market. UHMWPE can aid patients in various conditions that need implants. The rate of the elderly population is growing in the nations like China and Japan, presenting opportunities for the market. Further, its high use in the healthcare sector is also attributable to the high strength-to-weight ratio, excellent chemical resistance and impact resistance, superior sound dampening, self-lubrication, outstanding dielectric & electrical insulating, etc.
Segmentation Analysis
The sheets segment, based on form, holds the highest share
On the basis of form, the sheets segment leads with the highest share and is expected to maintain its dominance in terms of revenue over the forecast period. Ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene sheets find applications in lining chutes & hoppers, food production spaces that require a massive volume of containers, etc.
On the basis of application, the medical grade & prosthetics segment leads with the highest share
On the basis of application, the medical grade & prosthetics segment leads with the highest market share. The growth of the medical grade & prosthetics segment is associated with factors such as the growing geriatric population, accompanied by the growing need for orthopedic implants across the globe. Bumpers, pile guards, and dock fenders hold the second largest share in the ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market.
The industrial and Heavy equipment segment, based on end-user, held the lion's share in 2021
On the basis of end-user, the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is analyzed across electronics, oil & gas, healthcare & medical, aerospace, sports & leisure, water filtration, defense & shipping, automotive & transportation, industrial & heavy equipment, pipe & mining, material handling, recreation & consumer, fibers and textiles, food & beverages, chemical, and other segments, wherein the industrial equipment segment leads with the highest market share. It is due to the reasons like the growth in the use of ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene across the industrial and heavy equipment sector due to its high versatility of UHMW polyethylene. Moreover, it possesses excellent durability, low friction, and chemical resistance properties, which is driving the scope of the global ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market in the industrial and heavy machinery sector. However, the healthcare & medical segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate.
North America's ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market leading with the highest market share
North America's ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is holding dominance and is expected to maintain its lead over the projection period. The growth of this regional ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market is attributable to the presence of a large number of industry giants, such as Celanese Corporation, LyondellBasell, Crown Plastics Co., Inc., etc. The Asia-Pacific ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene market will register the highest growth rate, owing to the rising funding in the healthcare and medical tourism sector poured by governments and private bodies.
Competitive Landscape
Celanese Corporation is engaging in the production of differentiated chemistry solutions and specialty materials, with its products segmented into engineered materials, cellulose acetate, food ingredients, and acetyl chain. The firm is known for its advanced engineered materials, which also include ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene ("UHMW-PE").
Mitsubishi Chemical Advanced Materials is a widely recognized developer of excellent thermoplastics and composites. The firm has nearly 335 products in its product portfolio and has a strong customer base that spans 19 countries. With nearly 75+ years of experience, the firm is catering to the demands of around 20+ industries.
LyondellBasell is a renowned company dealing in the plastics, chemicals, and refining industries. The firm is among the largest producers of oxyfuels globally and also produces polypropylene in North America and Europe. Moreover, it is holding the place of the renowned global licensor of polyolefin technologies. The firm offers Ultra high molecular weight (UHMW) polyethylene (PE), etc., under its polymer segment, which is used by almost every sector, including packaging, renewable energy technologies, piping, textiles, automobile parts, etc.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc. is among the leading manufacturer of petrochemicals and industrial inorganic chemical products, which operated under mobility, healthcare, food and packaging, base material, and other segments. The company is involved in the production of ultra-high-molecular-weight polyethylene.
Crown Plastics Co., Inc., an Ohio-based company, is the leading manufacturer of thin gauge UHMW polyethylene that has marked its presence in the industry with its excellent art of surface treatment of UHMW.
Segmentation Overview
The following are the different segments of the Global Ultra High Molecular Weight Polyethylene Market:
By Form:
Sheets
Rods and Tubes
Fibers
Films
Tapes
Others
By Application:
Medical Grade & Prosthetics
Food processing machinery parts
Water treatment
Wear strips and guide rails
Packaging machinery parts
Batteries
Bumpers, pile guards, and dock fenders
High speed conveyors
Star wheels and idler sprockets
Chute, hopper, and truck bed liners
Others
By End-Use Industry:
Healthcare & Medical
Aerospace, Defense & Shipping
Oil and Gas
Automotive and Transportation
Electronics
Fibers and Textiles
Sports & Leisure
Industrial and Heavy Equipment
Recreation and Consumer
Pipe and Mining
Material Handling
Water Filtration
Food & Beverages
Chemical
Others
By Region:
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Rest of North America
Europe
Western Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Spain
Rest of Western Europe
Eastern Europe
Poland
Russia
Rest of Eastern Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia & New Zealand
ASEAN
Rest of APAC
Middle East
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of Middle East
Africa
South Africa
Rest of Africa
South America
Argentina
Brazil
Rest of South America
