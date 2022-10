31-year old chartered surveyor becomes one of the youngest to achieve RICS Fellowship status

James Brook

James Brook, Founder of Novello Chartered Surveyors, recently became one of the youngest people in the world to achieve the prestigious RICS Fellowship status.

UNITED KINGDOM, October 27, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- James Brook, founder of Novello Chartered Surveyors has recently been awarded a prestigious fellowship from the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors (RICS).At just 31 years old, this is a hugely impressive accolade for someone of his age - most chartered surveyors become fellows much later in their careers. He is one of the youngest Fellows out of 134,000 RICS members worldwide.James was awarded Fellowship status for his work in setting up Novello Chartered Surveyors in Epsom alongside cofounder Jack Pye. Together they have grown the business from four to 28 employees in just three years despite launching on the cusp of the coronavirus pandemic.The business has grown exponentially due to offering a highly detailed premium service that guides clients through the process rather than just producing reports. The team has increased from four to 28 employees and they now cover Yorkshire, the South East, and London. The company’s head office is based in Epsom.The company is passionate about de-mystifying the jargon around buying and selling properties. They offer clients professional, friendly and impartial advice to guide them through the process and help them to make informed decisions regarding buying or selling a property.All of their surveyors are trained in-house to ensure the highest levels of quality and standardisation. They’re also the only chartered surveying company whose surveyors are all qualified drone pilots.The RICS Fellowship is not the first time that James’s exemplary contribution to the industry has been recognised. In 2020 aged just 29 he won the RICS Chartered Surveyor of the Year Award, making him one of the youngest people to have ever won.James Brook said “The past few years have been a challenging time for any new business but I am so proud of where Novello is today and our plans for the future. I started at the bottom achieving my AssocRICS with Countrywide back in 2014.Since then I have taken every opportunity to work towards the next goal, taking risks and doing things my own way. My plans for the next few years are even bolder and I can’t wait to see where the future takes us.”To become a RICS Fellow, chartered members must show how their career experience demonstrates four out of twelve characteristics that benefit the surveying industry. The in-depth application process involves submitting not just a detailed career history, but a professional characteristics statement and third-party evidence of the applicant’s contribution to the industry.The characteristics the body felt James exemplified were:InnovationTeachingLeadershipIndustry and media profileServices to the Royal Institute of Chartered Surveyors