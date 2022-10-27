Mr. Metin Durmaz, CEO of Sagist Group, Started Looking for Land in Bulgaria: 400 Luxury Villa Project coming

Famous Architect Metin DURMAZ CEO of SAGIST GROUP SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in TURKEY CEO OF SAGIST GROUP METIN DURMAZ

Sagist group has become the center of attention with brand new projects. Finally, he joined forces with Sagist Mega International, which he opened in Bulgaria.

ISTANBUL, ISTANBUL, TüRKIYE, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sagist group has become the center of attention with brand new projects. Finally, he joined forces with Sagist Mega International, which he opened in Bulgaria for 400 luxury villa projects. It opened its doors to investors. It is meeting with African investors, especially those who want to participate in the project, in its Istanbul office. New entrepreneurs who come to the Sagist group and meet with Metin Durmaz in his office aim to become investment partners to realize these projects. All villas will have Luxury Villa Furniture.

The total value of the project, which will be carried out in Bulgaria, will be 60 million euros. A total of 90 million euros will be generated from the project. The project is expected to be completed by the end of 2023 and investment partners are sought for this huge project.

Metin Durmaz, President of Sagist Group, who has prepared designs with giant projects until today, received appreciation for all the projects he took part in. He was appreciated after every investment he made in the designs he created. It continued to grow by signing new partnerships.

He continues to develop the peaceful life he has achieved with his family in his business life. Metin Durmaz, President of Sagist Group, has become Europe's leading furniture manufacturer and designer with his calm custom-style furniture designs. He designs with the factories he has established in many countries with which he cooperates and carries out projects. At the same time, it produces the products it has designed with the highest quality.

Famous architect Metin Durmaz designed the villas himself. We saw that Mr. Metin Durmaz, a very popular architect in Europe and Africa, was very excited about this project.

SAGIST GROUP LUXURY FURNITURE FACTORY Made in TURKEY