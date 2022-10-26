Governor Wolf: Gasbarre Products Expanding, Relocating Industrial Furnace Systems Operation from Michigan to Elk County, PA

Homegrown manufacturer will create and retain 172 total jobs in three commonwealth counties

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf announced that Gasbarre Products, Inc., an industrial furnace manufacturer, will create and retain 172 total jobs in multiple Pennsylvania counties as part of a planned expansion at the company’s facility in St. Marys, Elk County.

“My administration remains committed to investing in businesses that want to grow here or set up shop in Pennsylvania,” said Gov. Wolf. “Gasbarre is creating and retaining good paying jobs in some of our rural counties and helping to boost our competitive manufacturing industry – a true win for the commonwealth.”

The company is investing $5.8 million into the project and has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington Street in St. Marys, which will triple the size of their current State Street location. Gasbarre also plans to relocate operations from their Plymouth, Michigan, location to this new facility.

“With four locations here, Gasbarre has a nearly 50-year presence in Pennsylvania,” said Sec. Weaver. “We’re very pleased to support the company’s newest expansion as they continue to grow and thrive in the commonwealth.”

Gasbarre received a funding proposal from DCED for a $64,000 Pennsylvania First grant. As part of its expansion project, the company committed to creating 16 new jobs at its St. Marys facility within three years. Gasbarre is also retaining 156 existing employees across four locations statewide: St. Marys, Elk County; Philipsburg, Centre County; and DuBois and Olanta in Clearfield County.

“Our investment in the new facility in St. Marys provides an opportunity for Gasbarre to continue to grow and flourish where we have manufactured for nearly 50 years,” said Gasbarre CEO Alex Gasbarre. “The work ethic and skills provided by past, current, and future Gasbarre team members provide a strong base for this move. We look forward to adding new team members in the coming months when the move process is completed. The people of Elk County and St. Marys will be key to our success.”

This project was coordinated by the Governor’s Action Team, an experienced group of economic development professionals who report directly to the governor and work with businesses that are considering locating or expanding in Pennsylvania.

Through GAT, Gov. Wolf has invested nearly $18 billion over the past seven years to support 431 completed projects, create more than 48,000 new jobs, and retain more than 145,400 jobs for Pennsylvanians.

Gasbarre is headquartered in DuBois, Pennsylvania, and was founded in 1973 specializing in providing customers with high-quality equipment and services optimized for any powder compaction or thermal processing application. The company is a full-service original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dedicated to quality and full process integration with primary products including powder compaction presses and industrial furnace equipment in batch or continuous configurations. Gasbarre also provides precision tooling and machining services, as well as industrial automation integration, which gives the company a unique position to provide fully integrated turn-key solutions for its customers.

Gov. Wolf has served for two terms as a leader consistently at work for the people of Pennsylvania.

