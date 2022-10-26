MID-ATLANTIC SEVERE WEATHER AND STORM CHASER CONFERENCE
On Saturday, November 5th 2022, Regarding Weather LLC will hold the fifth annual MACC at the Science Museum of Virginia, 2500 W. Broad St, Richmond VA.RICHMOND, VIRGINIA, USA, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- *Advance ticket sales are available until midnight Saturday, 29 October 2022*
Admission tickets can be purchased via the event website, midatlanticchasercon.com.
Since 2018, the annual MACC event has featured presentations by Meteorologists from the National Weather Service, the broadcast media, consulting Meteorologists, Emergency Managers, and the Storm Spotter and Storm Chaser communities.
Information and updates will be posted on Facebook (@midatlanticchasercon) and Twitter (@Mchasercon).
This year’s MACC topics will include:
* “The T-Word, The Unprecedented Severe Weather Season of 2021”, Steve Sosna (NBC10 Philadelphia):
* Severe Weather Community Interaction, panel discussion:
------- Katie Carter (VA Dept of Emergency Management and former broadcast meteorologist)
------- Mike Montefusco (NWS Wakefield)
------- Chris Jackson (storm chaser and former first responder)
* “Storm Prediction Center Operations and Future Services”, Bill Bunting, (SPC Operations Branch)
* “Lightning and Hail in Severe Storms”, Steve Keighton (retired NWS Blacksburg SOO):
* 2022 season wrap-up, Storm Chaser panel:
------- “First-ever Richmond VA TV livestream of a tornado”, Andrew Smith (CBS6 Richmond VA storm chaser)
------- “July 12, 2022 Storm Chase, Harrington Delaware”, Ed Sweeney (northern Mid-Atlantic storm chaser)
------- “My First storm chase”, Aubrey Urbanowicz (Chief meteorologist, WHSV)
* “December 10, 2021: A Mid-South Catastrophe”, Brett Adair (Live Storms Media):
Chris White
Regarding Weather LLC
chris@regardingweather.com