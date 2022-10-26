National Down Syndrome Society Announces New Board Members

/EIN News/ -- Washington D.C., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS), the leading human rights organization for all individuals with Down syndrome, is pleased to announce new additions to its Board of Directors. On October 2, Michael G. Kulma, Ph.D., Lauren Wang, M.D., F.A.A.D.M., and Candace Whiting were elected to the NDSS Board at the 2022 Annual Meeting.

“I am extremely proud and honored to continue to support the work of NDSS and the Down syndrome community with these fantastic additions to our Board,” stated Board Chairwoman, Tiffany Barfield. “NDSS is doing does tremendous work to support and advocate for individuals with Down syndrome and their families, and I look forward to continuing to advance our mission with these wonderful new board members.”

Michael Kulma is the head of programs and communications at International House at the University of Chicago. He oversees all public programming through the Global Voices Performing Arts and Lecture Series, programming for the graduate student community through the Graduate Commons Program, and manages strategic and community partnerships with a variety of constituencies across campus, throughout Chicago, and globally. Michael and his wife Luella have been involved with multiple NDSS events since his son, Samuel, was born with Down syndrome.

Dr. Lauren Wang is the Medical Director at the Timothy Freeman, M.D., Center for Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities (IDD) in Cincinnati, Ohio. Dr. Wang has been seeing patients with IDD since 2012 and exclusively has begun providing specialized, coordinated, patient-centered care to approximately 1,000 adults with IDD including Autism, Down syndrome, Cerebral palsy, and many rarer syndromes.

Candace Whiting provides coaching, mentoring, and empowerment for the Down syndrome community. Whiting was elected to the newly created Mia Peterson Memorial Board Seat. This board position was created for a female with Down syndrome and was established in memory of Mia Peterson, a dedicated advocate who was the first individual with Down syndrome to serve on the NDSS board.

The NDSS Board of Directors also boasts a seasoned executive committee. Chairwoman Tiffany Barfield, Vice-Chair Carlo Frappolli, and Treasurer Tony Gostkowski will continue to serve in their roles for another year. Janet Eissenstat will step in to serve as secretary.

“I am excited to work with the new and continuing members of our NDSS Board of Directors to expand and enhance our programs in the coming year. The strength and commitment of these volunteer leaders will have a tremendous impact on the Down syndrome community,” said NDSS President and CEO Kandi Pickard.



About NDSS

