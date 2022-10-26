Power over Ethernet Market Size Worth Nearly $2Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 11.5+% CAGR – Exclusive Research by The Insight Partners

The global power over ethernet market growth is fuelled by mounting adoption of connected devices, increasing adoption of LED lighting with supportive government initiatives and emergence of smart cities.

According to The Insight Partners latest industry research, titled " Power over Ethernet Market Size and Share Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Type (Power Sourcing Equipment (PSE) and Powered Devices (PDs)); Application (IoT Connectivity, Lighting control, Infotainment, Access control and security, Communication Applications, and Others); End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Geography," the global power over ethernet market size was valued at USD 820.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 1,917.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2020 to 2027.





Global Power over Ethernet Market Report Scope:

Market Size Value in USD 820.4 Million in 2019 Market Size Value by USD 1,917.4 Million by 2027 Growth rate CAGR of 11.8% from 2020-2027 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Base Year 2020 No. of Pages 178 No. of Tables 88 No. of Charts & Figures 84 Historical data available Yes Segments covered Type and Powered Devices ); Application ; End User , and Geography Regional scope North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA Country scope US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina Report coverage Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends





Recent Market Initiatives:

2021: Cisco Systems, Inc. acquired Acacia Communications, a high-speed coherent optical interconnect products manufacturer for US $4.5 billion.

2020: Silicon Laboratories, Inc. launched three new ICs for PSE and PD products, Si3471 PSE controller, Si3474 quad Ethernet port PSE controller, and Si34071 single-chip PD solution which reduces the complexity and cost of adding 90 W PoE to powered devices (PD) and of adding 90 W PoE to power sourcing equipment (PSE).

2019: STMicroelectronics launched two new PM8804 and PM8805 ICs of 100W PoE standard for smart-building and connectivity application. The new chips offers PoE-converter circuitry for PDs up to class-8.

2019: Silicon Laboratories, Inc. launched new Power over Ethernet (PoE) Powered Device (PD) series, Si3406x and Si3404. The new series target wireless access points, ip phones, ip cameras, and smart lighting. The new ICs support IEEE 802.3 at PoE+ power capabilities.





Power over Ethernet Market in APAC to Grow at Highest CAGR:

The power over Ethernet market in APAC is further segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. The rise in disposable income and betterment of internet infrastructure in the Asian countries allow individuals to purchase high-end products, including smartphones, laptops, wearables, and tablets. China, India, Indonesia, and Japan are emerging markets with a large number of smartphone users. Currently, there is a high demand for cost-effective and low power-consuming consumer electronic devices with power over Ethernet connectivity. Policymakers and regulators in both developed and developing countries in APAC are creating favorable growth and investment environment for the development of industrial sector and adoption of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), IoT, Blockchain, 5G, and monopole computing. China is contributing a considerable share to the overall power over Ethernet market in APAC.

The growing telecom sector in APAC, particularly in the developing economies, coupled with increasing mobile and internet penetration, is propelling the power over Ethernet market in the region. APAC is fastest-growing market for telecom service providers. Furthermore, voice and data consumption rate in APAC is witnessing significant growth due to the presence of a high number of mobile and broadband subscribers and users, which is resulting in tremendous growth opportunities for the power over Ethernet providers. Additionally, mobile data and internet traffic is also expected to increase in the region. Furthermore, the mounting adoption of IoT and connected devices has helped telecom operators to continue to grow and provide services beyond connectivity. The power over Ethernet offerings are ensuring significant benefits such as reduced costs, increased productivity, and automated business processes to customers; moreover, they are driving businesses toward innovative products and services, new lines of business, and new business models.





Increasing Adoption of LED Lighting:

The popularity of LED lighting has grown at an unprecedented rate during the past few years owing to the falling price of LED and rising technological advancements. Moreover, increasing need for energy-savings through efficient lighting is phasing down the adoption of fluorescent and incandescent lighting, which, in turn is fuelling the demand for LED lighting worldwide. As per the International Energy Agency (IEA) statistics, the global uptake of LED lighting in the residential sector rose from 5% in 2013 to 40% in 2018. The LED lighting solutions are considered highly durable and have a lower environmental footprint; moreover, they are cost-efficient and have longer lifespan. Further, government initiatives to phase out inefficient halogen lamps, fluorescent lights and introduce minimum quality standards for LED lighting that are integrated with the power over Ethernet. Several market players are focusing on the development of LED lighting and connecting it with the power over Ethernet technology. For instance, Wipro Lighting offers POE-based solutions integrated with the LED lighting technology, facilitating customizable environments for data centers, modern workspaces, education, healthcare, and retail segments. This POE-based LED lighting offers varied options for centralized and distributed architectures, which provides flexibility to either mount the related switches in an IDF/ electrical panel room or the ceiling. Such developments and facilities related to POE-based LED lighting are propelling the growth of the POE market.

The top five companies in the Power over Ethernet market include Broadcom Inc., Cisco Systems, Inc., Dell Inc., Silicon Laboratories Inc., and Texas Instrument Incorporated. The above listing of key players is derived by considering multiple factors such as overall revenue, current Power over Ethernet portfolio, new product launches, market initiatives, investment in technology up-gradation, mergers & acquisitions, and other joint activities. There are various other notable players in the global Power over Ethernet market ecosystem such as Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc, STMicroelectronics N.V., ON Semiconductor Corporation, and Monolithic Power Systems, Inc, amongst others

The PoE midspans or injector permits to handle both electricity and data; therefore, the Internet-based devices as VoIP phones operate efficiently by connecting it to just one cable instead of two. The constant rise in this market is being driven by the mounting requirement for PoE-based products such as IP Cameras, Wireless access points, VoIP phones, and others. Several features of the VoIP phones are ease of installation, maintenance, and low cost of communication, which led to the upsurge in VoIP phones' deployment. Thus, boost the Power over Ethernet market during the given forecast period 2020-2027. The PoE has to follow various standards such as 802.3af standard, 802.3at standard, and 802.3bt standard. The rising adoption of the PoE technology for security applications is boosting the overall market, and the 802.3af standard is used for the IP camera application. The advanced version of PoE follows a standard of 802.3at, which is also known as PoE Plus and is used to deliver around 34.2 W of power to powered devices (PD). Additionally, Ethernet cable applications are increasing globally, which is estimated to boost the growth of the PoE market further. These standards support various devices such as building management devices and video-conferencing device components, digital signage devices, and point of sale (PoS) devices.





