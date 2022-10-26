Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,940 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,233 in the last 365 days.

Club Feast Has Grown 10x This Year as Companies Race to Provide 'Food as a Benefit' to Make the Modern Workplace Better

Club Feast's simple, white-glove solution is a win-win for local restaurants and teams everywhere

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those back in the office, employees are once again struggling with long lunch lines as well as overpriced and limited options just to eat alone at their desk. During the pandemic, employees forgot about these struggles as they had access to convenient meals on their schedule. Employers are looking for ways to make the modern workplace more engaging. 

Good food has been the number one way to bring teams together with a shared experience. Even pre-pandemic, 90% of employees surveyed said food at work helped their teams build stronger relationships, however, as hybrid work is here to stay, "food-as-a-benefit" is now a must have. 

Club Feast was founded in 2020 to help local restaurants become more profitable by utilizing their kitchen capacity during off-peak hours through scheduled orders. Initially, Club Feast focused on serving consumer demand during the pandemic with a subscription where customers saved on orders by placing them ahead of time. During the pandemic, they served employees at their homes. Now, Club Feast has evolved and, like health insurance, works directly with employers to provide "food as a benefit" for their team members while continuing to help local restaurants.

"Our mission of bringing teams together over a delicious meal from one of their favorite local restaurants has received tremendous support from employees, employers and restaurants. We see a world where every company provides 'food-as-a-benefit' for all their employees as it substantially improves the work experience," said Atallah Atallah, Club Feast's CEO who previously co-founded restaurant rewards company "Seated." 

Club Feast is the go-to platform for "food-as-a-benefit" because of their white-glove experience, convenient ordering system, and affordable pricing.

As a curated marketplace, Club Feast only allows the best restaurants to service their clients and utilizes a select group of experienced drivers. By owning the experience from A to Z, Club Feast can ensure that the restaurant won't cancel the order the day of, the food quality and portion sizes will be perfect, and the driver will actually know your area. Unlike the status-quo "open" marketplaces, this tailored approach ensures a smooth process and peace of mind for those responsible for ordering. Club Feast prides itself on supporting independent restaurant owners (90% are local) and providing them access to institutional demand they'd otherwise would not get. Club Feast allows mom & pop restaurants to provide 5-star corporate catering.

A win-win for all stakeholders, Club Feast has successfully built upon the technical and operational infrastructure that it developed for its original consumer focus to provide the best "food-as-a-benefit" solution. Club Feast has created the simplest way for a company to plan out its food-at-work needs with the assurance of the best experience and pricing. Work is better with Club Feast.

Contact Information:
Grant Harvey
media@clubfeast.com

Related Files

Club Feast Press Kit-20221025T200557Z-001.zip

Related Images






Image 1: Club Feast Logo



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Primary Logo

Club Feast Logo

Club Feast Logo

You just read:

Club Feast Has Grown 10x This Year as Companies Race to Provide 'Food as a Benefit' to Make the Modern Workplace Better

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.