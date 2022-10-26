Club Feast Has Grown 10x This Year as Companies Race to Provide 'Food as a Benefit' to Make the Modern Workplace Better

Club Feast's simple, white-glove solution is a win-win for local restaurants and teams everywhere

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For those back in the office, employees are once again struggling with long lunch lines as well as overpriced and limited options just to eat alone at their desk. During the pandemic, employees forgot about these struggles as they had access to convenient meals on their schedule. Employers are looking for ways to make the modern workplace more engaging.

Good food has been the number one way to bring teams together with a shared experience. Even pre-pandemic, 90% of employees surveyed said food at work helped their teams build stronger relationships, however, as hybrid work is here to stay, "food-as-a-benefit" is now a must have.

Club Feast was founded in 2020 to help local restaurants become more profitable by utilizing their kitchen capacity during off-peak hours through scheduled orders. Initially, Club Feast focused on serving consumer demand during the pandemic with a subscription where customers saved on orders by placing them ahead of time. During the pandemic, they served employees at their homes. Now, Club Feast has evolved and, like health insurance, works directly with employers to provide "food as a benefit" for their team members while continuing to help local restaurants.

"Our mission of bringing teams together over a delicious meal from one of their favorite local restaurants has received tremendous support from employees, employers and restaurants. We see a world where every company provides 'food-as-a-benefit' for all their employees as it substantially improves the work experience," said Atallah Atallah, Club Feast's CEO who previously co-founded restaurant rewards company "Seated."

Club Feast is the go-to platform for "food-as-a-benefit" because of their white-glove experience, convenient ordering system, and affordable pricing.

As a curated marketplace, Club Feast only allows the best restaurants to service their clients and utilizes a select group of experienced drivers. By owning the experience from A to Z, Club Feast can ensure that the restaurant won't cancel the order the day of, the food quality and portion sizes will be perfect, and the driver will actually know your area. Unlike the status-quo "open" marketplaces, this tailored approach ensures a smooth process and peace of mind for those responsible for ordering. Club Feast prides itself on supporting independent restaurant owners (90% are local) and providing them access to institutional demand they'd otherwise would not get. Club Feast allows mom & pop restaurants to provide 5-star corporate catering.

A win-win for all stakeholders, Club Feast has successfully built upon the technical and operational infrastructure that it developed for its original consumer focus to provide the best "food-as-a-benefit" solution. Club Feast has created the simplest way for a company to plan out its food-at-work needs with the assurance of the best experience and pricing. Work is better with Club Feast.

