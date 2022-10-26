/EIN News/ -- WISeKey Semiconductors Launches a New Cryptographic Module for P25 Secure Radio Standard with FIPS 140-2 Levels 2 & 3 Validations

Meyreuil, France – October 26, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd. (“WISeKey”) (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY), a leading global cybersecurity and IoT company, today announced that it received validations for a new version of its Vault-IC 405 secure element, specifically designed for government agencies and military secure radio devices using the APCO-P25 standard. The validations, issued by the Cryptographic Module Validation Program (CMVP), included FIPS 140-2 validations for both Level 2 (#4302) and Level 3 (#4303).

The APCO-P25 standard was developed for interoperable and encrypted digital communication between two-way radio products. As communication upgrades are implemented in the United States, the Department of Homeland Security frequently requires migrating to P25 to ensure interoperability and security. Other countries worldwide including Australia, New Zealand, Brazil, Canada, India and Russia have also adopted the P25 standard.

Attaining validations for both Level 2 and Level 3 is an important feature for P25 radios. The Level 2 validation provides certified and interoperable communication for inter-agency collaboration according to the P25 specification. While FIPS140-2 Level 3 is used for highly secure interoperable communication use cases.

Government agencies now require FIPS 140-2 validation to provide tamper proof storage of the encryption keys. This validation level is difficult, costly and very time consuming to achieve. As a result, the new Vault-IC 405 1.2.6 comes as a simple, off-the-shelf and cost-effective certified solution for all secure radio manufacturers, allowing to expand their total available market to new opportunities.

To test the product, WISeKey selected UL Solutions, a global leader in applied safety science and a leading testing, inspection and certification company, to perform rigorous tests against the FIPS 140-2 Level 2 and Level 3 standard to confirm security features at one of the highest levels.

“By receiving FIPS 140-2 Levels 2 & 3 certificates for its Vault-IC 405 1.2.6 secure element, WISeKey has validated that the cryptographic module, utilized within a system, meets requirements of the U.S. federal government. Our team of cybersecurity experts helped WISeKey navigate the process, mitigate risk and demonstrate a successful validation,” said Chante Maurio, vice president and general manager of the Identity Management and Security group at UL Solutions.

This accreditation confirms once more WISeKey’s position as a trustworthy security technology supplier, specially oriented to the new needs of the IoT.

Bernard Vian, General Manager of WISeKey Semiconductors, commented, “We are proud of being able to keep demonstrating the robustness of our security portfolio, and suppling our clients with dedicated products that respond to the specific needs of their industry.”

To learn more about our dedicated security solution for P25 radios please visit https://blog.wisekey.com/wisekeys-fips-140-2-security-reference-design-for-apco-p25-radios

About WISeKey

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

