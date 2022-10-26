Submit Release
Maryland State Police Investigating Fatal Crash In Howard County

Maryland State Police News Release

(WATERLOO, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal multi-vehicle crash that occurred early this morning in Howard County.

Shortly before 4:45 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Waterloo Barrack responded to southbound Interstate 95 at Maryland Route 32 for a report of a multi-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a Hyundai Elantra attempted to pass a Toyota Highlander. The Hyundai made contact with the Toyota, which caused the Hyundai to spin into the left lane.

The Hyundai was struck on the driver’s side by a box truck. The driver of the Hyundai, a female, was transported by ambulance to Howard County General Hospital, where she was declared deceased. The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. The Maryland State Police Crash Team, along with assistance from the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division, is investigating the incident.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT:    Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

