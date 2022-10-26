Special Presidential Coordinator Hochstein’s Travel to Lebanon and Israel

Special Presidential Coordinator Amos Hochstein will travel to Lebanon today to finalize the historic agreement to establish a permanent maritime boundary between Lebanon and Israel. In Beirut, Hochstein will meet with President Michel Aoun, Speaker of Parliament Nabih Berri, and Prime Minister Najib Mikati to extend his gratitude to each for the consultative and open spirit demonstrated throughout the negotiations, the foundations of which were created under Speaker Berri’s leadership by the 2020 Framework.

Hochstein will then travel to Naqoura to take the final steps to bring Israel and Lebanon’s agreement into force. The Parties will then submit the maritime coordinates to the United Nations in the presence of the United States. Hochstein will then travel to Israel where he will meet with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and thank him and his team for their persistent and principled diplomacy to reach resolution on this critical file.