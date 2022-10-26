Submit Release
Yearly Launches “Design Rescue” to Provide 10,000 Nonprofits with Free Design of Annual Reports

Yearly Donates Thousands of Hours to Empower Nonprofits to Tell Their Stories of Impact

Design Rescue is built to expedite the time it takes for nonprofits to communicate their impact to their stakeholders. Nonprofits do not need to lose critical time to produce reports that move donors.”
— CEO, Josh Kligman
BETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- [BETHESDA, MD] (Wednesday, October 26, 2022) --- Yearly, the leader in nonprofit digital reports, today announced Design Rescue, a free graphic design service, to its next 10,000 nonprofit customers that sign-up for the digital design platform.

Founded in 2019, Yearly is a platform for nonprofits to create their own digital reports. Nonprofits spend an estimated 40 hours and $4,600 every year on annual reports, according to a recent survey of customers. Yearly empowers charitable organizations to put those funds back into community impact, as its customers spend 3x less time and 4x fewer dollars publishing critical documents like annual and impact reports, in a no-code, web-based format.

“Yearly exists to help nonprofits wow stakeholders, increase their support, and help their communities thrive. Design Rescue is built to expedite the time it takes for nonprofits to communicate their impact to their stakeholders. Nonprofits do not need to lose critical time and capital resources to produce amazing annual reports that move donors to take action. We are going to take the work off the plate for the first 10,000 nonprofits that sign up for Design Rescue,” said CEO, Josh Kligman. “Our entire team is here to help nonprofits long after the design process. We want to see their donors give more time and money to their cause as a result, because our success is tied to the extra attention nonprofits will get from a web-based report.”

Here’s How Design Rescue Works
Yearly’s astonishing reports are interactive and designed specifically so that nonprofit organizations have polished marketing and fundraising tools that engage donors, board members and the public. The Yearly platform includes options to customize reports and integrate any media you need – logos, photos, charts, stories, even videos and social media posts. With Design Rescue, Yearly will design and layout the first draft from the content organizations provide, completely free for customers. Only the first 10,000 nonprofits will receive the offer.

About Yearly

Established in 2019, Yearly provides nonprofits, associations, foundations and social impact teams with a self-service design tool to enhance reports and impress stakeholders. Yearly is an annual subscription service with fees paid monthly throughout the year or annually and can be found at Yearly.report.
