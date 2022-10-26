MDC welcomes costumes at free Fish or Treat fishing Halloween event Oct. 29 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Fish for Halloween fun and bluegill, too, when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Fish or Treat fishing event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This event is for all ages. MDC will provide all the fishing gear and bait needed.

Adults and children of all ages are welcome to attend. Participants can get coaching on how to catch fish and how to handle them after they’re reeled in. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, and volunteers will assist any anglers needing help. This program is a great way to learn about fishing or sharpen skills learned at earlier MDC fishing events held over the summer.

Participants are welcome to come in costume. There will be fishing themed games and prizes. The catch-and-release fishing will be at the Burr Oak Woods education pond. Fishing permits are not required for this event. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Go.