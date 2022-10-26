Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,944 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 279,246 in the last 365 days.

MDC welcomes costumes at free Fish or Treat fishing Halloween event Oct. 29 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Fish for Halloween fun and bluegill, too, when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a free Fish or Treat fishing event from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. This event is for all ages. MDC will provide all the fishing gear and bait needed.

Adults and children of all ages are welcome to attend. Participants can get coaching on how to catch fish and how to handle them after they’re reeled in. John Rittel, MDC community education assistant, and volunteers will assist any anglers needing help. This program is a great way to learn about fishing or sharpen skills learned at earlier MDC fishing events held over the summer.

Participants are welcome to come in costume. There will be fishing themed games and prizes. The catch-and-release fishing will be at the Burr Oak Woods education pond. Fishing permits are not required for this event. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Go.

You just read:

MDC welcomes costumes at free Fish or Treat fishing Halloween event Oct. 29 in Blue Springs

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.