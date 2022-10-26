MDC offers free Nature Rx programs Nov. 8 and Nov. 26 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Connect with nature for better health with the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) free Nature Rx series for adults at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. Burr Oak Woods will offer a guided Sensory Stroll from 3 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8. A Nature Rx: Hammock Hike will be offered from 2:30 to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 26.

The Nature Rx series helps people use their senses to absorb the sights, sounds, smells, textures, and rhythms of the outdoors. The program connects people with the calming effects found in nature to boost health and wellness. Studies have shown that immersion in nature can reduce stress, boost immunity, lower blood pressure, and improve sleep.

Whether it’s watching songbirds, listening to the wind in the trees, or noticing autumn patterns in native grasses, observing nature can boost a feeling of wellbeing.

Nature Rx programs are open to participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register for the Sensory Stroll, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Gk. Registration for the Hammock Hike opens Nov. 1, to register visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4GZ.

For more information about programs at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center, call 816-228-3766 for visit https://mdc.mo.gov/burroakwoods.