Congratulatory Letter From Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, 25 October 2022

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has written to British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to congratulate him on his appointment on 25 October 2022. The text of the letter is appended.

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 OCTOBER 2022

 

25 October 2022

 

 

Dear Prime Minister Rishi Sunak,

 

            On behalf of the Government of Singapore, I extend my warmest congratulations on your appointment as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

 

            Your premiership comes at a time of significant challenges for many countries around the world which have to deal with complex problems due to geo-political tensions, the ongoing war in Ukraine and rising inflation. It is important that countries work together to manage these challenges and explore opportunities for cooperation.

           

            Singapore and the United Kingdom are staunch supporters of a rules-based multilateral order, and the need to uphold international law. The fundamentals of our bilateral relationship are also robust. Our two countries share strong historical and people-to-people ties. Our collaboration spans many sectors, including trade and investment, security and defence, and research and innovation. Singapore reaffirms our commitment to the Financial Partnership which you signed in June 2021, to facilitate closer regulatory cooperation and boost jobs, trade and investment.

 

            Bilateral cooperation has also expanded beyond traditional sectors, to include new areas such as the digital economy and green economy. The United Kingdom-Singapore Digital Economy Agreement, which was signed in February this year and entered into force in June 2022, is a milestone for both countries and unlocks new growth prospects for our businesses. I am glad that our officials have begun work on a framework for green economy cooperation, which can create new opportunities for our people and businesses.

 

            I wish you the very best in fostering stability and unity in the United Kingdom, and building a better and more prosperous future for the British people. Amidst your many urgent priorities and full agenda, I hope we can work together to strengthen our longstanding and friendly bilateral relations, and I look forward to working with you to strengthen our Partnership for the Future.

 

            I wish you good health and success, and look forward to meeting you soon.

 

 

Yours sincerely,

 

 

LEE HSIEN LOONG

 

 

The Rt Hon Rishi Sunak MP

Prime Minister

United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland

