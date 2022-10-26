Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting, 27 October 2022

Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan will attend the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (SAFMM) in Jakarta, Indonesia, on 27 October 2022.

The SAFMM will assess the progress in the implementation of the Five Point Consensus reached at the ASEAN Leaders’ Meeting on 24 April 2021 in Jakarta. The SAFMM will also discuss possible next steps in response to the situation in Myanmar, ahead of the upcoming 40th and 41st ASEAN Summits in Phnom Penh, Cambodia on 11 November 2022.

. . . . .

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 OCTOBER 2022