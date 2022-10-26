Submit Release
Visit of Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority His Excellency Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh, 26 to 29 October 2022

Prime Minister of the Palestinian Authority His Excellency Dr Mohammad Shtayyeh will visit Singapore from 26 to 29 October 2022. This is the first visit to Singapore by a Palestinian Prime Minister.

 

  Prime Minister Shtayyeh will pay a courtesy call on President Halimah Yacob at the Istana. He will call on and be hosted to lunch by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. Prime Minister Shtayyeh will also have meetings with Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Vivian Balakrishnan as well as Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office, Second Minister for Education and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs Dr Mohamad Maliki Osman.

 

Prime Minister Shtayyeh will visit the Institute of Technical Education College East, and the NeWater Visitor Centre.

 

Prime Minister Shtayyeh will be accompanied by Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates His Excellency Dr Riyad Al Malki, Governor of the Palestinian Monetary Authority His Excellency Dr Feras Milhem and senior officials.

 

.     .     .     .     .

 

MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS

SINGAPORE

26 OCTOBER 2022

