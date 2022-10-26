Press Releases

10/26/2022

Attorney General Tong Announces Arrival of $13.5 Million to Connecticut from $26 Billion Opioid Distributor Settlement

First $11.1 Million Payment Delivered in July to the State and Cities and Towns to Support Opioid Treatment and Prevention

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong was joined today by New London Mayor Michael Passero, New London Fire Department Battalion Chief Jeff Rheaume and members of New London’s Overdose Action Team in announcing the arrival of $13.5 million to Connecticut and its cities and towns from the landmark $26 billion settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.

This is the second payment to date from that settlement. The first payment-- $11.1 million—was paid in July and will support opioid treatment and prevention in Connecticut.

New London received an initial payment of $16,715.86 in September, and will receive a second payment of $17,567.55 on October 31 through the settlement. New London will receive as much as $475,000 in total over the next 18 years.

“Over the past two years, Connecticut has led the fight against the biggest players in the addiction industry, and we have forced them to pay over $40 billion. That money is being put to use right now in communities across Connecticut to save lives and stop the opioid epidemic. No amount of money will ever compensate for the trauma of losing a parent or child, but towns like New London are showing that we can use this money to prevent future tragedy. Whether it is purchasing Narcan, or supporting the critical work of the NLC CARES Navigators, this money is saving lives,” said Attorney General Tong.

“I deeply appreciate Attorney General Tong’s leadership in spearheading national efforts to seek justice for the victims of this devastating opioid epidemic and to provide resources for hard hit communities. There is not enough money to relieve the suffering of countless numbers of families, loved ones and communities impacted by the opioid epidemic. However, New London has led the way in addressing this public health crisis and we will utilize the opioid settlement money on saving lives, investing in evidence-based models and expanding the heroic efforts of our NLC CARES project, most especially, the Navigators. I have, and will continue to be guided by the team at NLC CARES and other community partners,” said Mayor Passero. “I am asking City Council to establish a special revenue account for this round of money and for the scheduled funds to be received going forward. A dedicated fund is essential to ensure a sustainable revenue source to fund opioid related initiatives for years to come.”

Connecticut will receive approximately $300 million over the next 18 years through the settlement with opioid distributors Cardinal, McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson. The settlement language explicitly states that no less than 85 percent of those funds must be used exclusively for opioid remediation, including expanding access to opioid use disorder prevention, intervention, treatment, and recovery. Fifteen percent of the settlement funds are going directly to cities and towns, with the remaining 85 percent going to the state. Earlier this year, Governor Ned Lamont signed into law An Act Implementing the Governor’s Budget Recommendations Regarding the Use of Opioid Litigation Proceeds, which establishes an Opioid Settlement Advisory Committee of state and local government experts, health care professionals, individuals and families with lived experiences, and a leader in racial equity in public health. The committee, in consultation with the Attorney General and relevant state agencies and stakeholders, will develop an investment plan and maintain transparency in the use of all settlement funds. Work is underway to form that committee.

Attorney General Tong Opioid Settlements To Date

Over the past two years, Connecticut has been a leader in ongoing multistate efforts to hold the entire addiction industry accountable. Those efforts to date have secured more than $40 billion for states nationwide to fight the opioid epidemic.

Endo: In August 2022, Attorney General Tong announced an agreement in principle with opioid maker Endo International and its lenders that would provide up to $450 million to participating states and local governments for treatment and prevention, ban promotion of Endo’s opioids, and require Endo to turn over millions of documents related to its role in the opioid crisis for publication in a public online archive.

Allergan: In July 2022, Attorney General Tong announced a $2.37 billion agreement framework with Allergan and states regarding the generic drug manufacturer’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Teva: In July 2022, Attorney General Tong announced a $4.25 billion agreement framework with Teva Pharmaceuticals and states regarding the generic drug manufacturer’s role in the opioid epidemic.

Purdue Pharma and the Sacklers: Attorney General Tong announced in March 2022 that Purdue Pharma and the Sackler family will pay $6 billion to victims, survivors, and states for their role in the opioid epidemic. Connecticut will receive up to $95 million to support opioid treatment and prevention, and provide aid to victims and survivors.

Distributors and Johnson & Johnson: In July 2021, Attorney General Tong announced an historic $26 billion agreement with pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen and manufacturer Johnson & Johnson to bring desperately needed resources to fight the opioid crisis. Connecticut will receive approximately $300 million as part of the landmark settlement. The first $11 million payment to Connecticut and its cities and towns arrived this month.

McKinsey: In February 2021, Attorney General Tong announced Connecticut had helped lead a coalition of attorneys general from 47 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories in a $573 million settlement with McKinsey & Company. Connecticut will receive $7,513,087.22, which will be used to abate the opioid epidemic.

Mallinckrodt: In October 2020, Attorney General Tong announced a $1.6 billion global settlement framework had been reached between state attorneys general and opioid manufacturer Mallinckrodt. The company has since declared bankruptcy. Connecticut will receive $13.9 million.

