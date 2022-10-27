Tria Health Announces Almost 1 Million Dollars Raised for Folds of Honor Over the Course of 12 Years
Folds of Honor provides scholarships to families of fallen and wounded service-members and first respondersOVERLAND PARK, KANSAS, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tria Health, an Overland Park, Kansas company hosted the twelfth annual Folds of Honor ProAm Golf Tournament at Oakwood Country Club in Kansas City, MO. This event continues to raise funds for educational scholarships for children and spouses of our fallen or disabled military heroes.
Of the 1-million-plus dependents adversely affected by military deployments, nearly nine out of 10 do not qualify for federal scholarship assistance. Folds of Honor is dedicated to providing scholarships to military families to begin to provide hope and healing for those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom. This mission has now expanded to include the families of America’s first responders. (https://store.foldsofhonor.org/pages/frontpage)
During this year’s ProAm tournament, more than 100 golfers, including 26 premiere golf professionals from across the nation, took to the course to raise scholarship funds for Folds of Honor. Elizabeth O’Hare Breese, a scholarship recipient, also attended the event sharing her story along with the gratitude she has for the opportunities Folds of Honor has provided her after losing her father at a very young age. Click here for more information on Elizabeth’s story.
Tria Health is honored to help raise funds to educate the families of America’s fallen and wounded heroes through the Folds of Honor organization.
About Tria Health:
Tria Health is driven by an understanding that pharmacists make a difference in helping patients manage their chronic conditions. Rising health care costs are a concern for employers and health plans. Chronic conditions have a big impact on these costs because they represent 86% of total health care spend. Medication management is key to effectively managing these conditions, yet 50% of people don’t take medications as prescribed increasing health risks and costs.
Since the beginning, Tria Health has provided personalized pharmacy care to members of self-insured employers and health plans. This innovative, patient-focused approach reduces costs and improves the health of their members and their bottom line.
For more information on the 2023 Folds of Honor ProAm, visit fohproam.com.
About Folds of Honor
Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of military members who have fallen or been disabled while serving in the United States armed forces. Beginning in 2022, Folds of Honor expanded its mission to include first responders. Its educational scholarships support private-school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12 as well as post-secondary tuition. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on GuideStar. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, an F-16 fighter pilot, who is currently stationed at Headquarters Air Force Recruiting Service Detachment 1, at Joint Base San Antonio-Randolph, TX. For more information visit FoldsOfHonor.org.
