FFW Corporation Announces Earnings For the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

/EIN News/ -- WABASH, Ind., Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FFW Corporation (the “Corporation”) (OTC PINK: FFWC) (10/25/2022 Close: $45.46), parent corporation of Crossroads Bank (the “Bank”), announced earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2022.

For the three months ended September 30, 2022, the Corporation reported net income of $1,623,000 or $1.42 per common share compared to $1,471,000 or $1.28 per common share for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Net interest income for the three months ended September 30, 2022 was $4,376,000 compared to $3,813,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The provision for loan losses was $300,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $50,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Total noninterest income was $1,026,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 compared to $1,213,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021. Noninterest expense was $3,191,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2022 and $3,209,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The three months ended September 30, 2022 represented a return on average common equity of 13.61% compared to 10.72% for the three months ended September 30, 2021. The three months ended September 30, 2022 represented a return on average assets of 1.21% compared to 1.17% for the three months ended September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses as a percentage of gross loans receivable was 1.24% at September 30, 2022 compared to 1.28% at June 30, 2022. Nonperforming assets were $2,035,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $2,345,000 at June 30, 2022.

As of September 30, 2022, FFWC’s equity-to-assets ratio was 8.23% compared to 8.72% at June 30, 2022. Total assets at September 30, 2022 were $527,573,000 compared to $534,918,000 at June 30, 2022. Shareholders’ equity was $43,444,000 at September 30, 2022 compared to $46,648,000 at June 30, 2022. Crossroads Bank exceeds all applicable regulatory requirements to be considered “well capitalized.”

Forward Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include expressions such as “expects,” “intends,” “believes,” and “should,” which are necessarily statements of belief as to the expected outcomes of future events. Actual results could materially differ from those presented. The Corporation's ability to predict future results involves a number of risks and uncertainties. The Corporation undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements or reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.

Crossroads Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of FFW Corporation providing an extensive array of banking services and a wide range of investments and securities products through its main office in Wabash and six Indiana banking centers located in Columbia City, North Manchester, Peru, South Whitley, Syracuse and Warsaw. The Bank also provides leasing services at each of its banking centers. Insurance products are offered through an affiliated company, Insurance 1 Services, Inc. The Corporation’s stock is traded on the OTC Markets under the symbol “FFWC.” Our website address is www.crossroadsbanking.com. Crossroads Bank, Member FDIC.

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Balance Sheet

  September 30 June 30
    2022     2022  
  Unaudited  
Assets    
Cash and due from financial institutions $ 5,776,634   $ 7,122,187  
Interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions   10,849,260     48,456,109  
Cash and cash equivalents   16,625,894     55,578,296  
     
Securities available for sale   114,236,507     115,717,308  
Loans held for sale   594,050     248,000  
Loans receivable, net of allowance for loan losses of $4,625,109 at September 30, 2022 and $4,342,121 at June 30, 2022   366,890,844     335,672,317  
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost   1,289,700     1,289,700  
Accrued interest receivable   2,274,881     2,105,470  
Premises and equipment, net   8,416,156     8,481,385  
Mortgage servicing rights   1,133,989     1,138,165  
Cash surrender value of life insurance   9,846,096     9,767,792  
Goodwill   1,213,898     1,213,898  
Repossessed Assets   9,325     75,025  
Other assets   5,041,538     3,630,737  
Total assets $ 527,572,878   $ 534,918,093  
     
Liabilities and shareholders' equity    
Deposits    
Noninterest-bearing $ 55,744,751   $ 55,960,708  
Interest-bearing   424,962,052     428,550,708  
Total deposits   480,706,803     484,511,416  
     
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   3,422,327     3,758,195  
Total liabilities   484,129,130     488,269,611  
     
Shareholders' equity    
Common stock, $.01 par; 2,000,000 shares authorized;    
Issued: 1,836,328; outstanding: 1,130,963 - September 30, 2022 and 1,140,305 - June 30, 2022   18,363     18,363  
Additional paid-in capital   9,980,148     9,940,774  
Retained earnings   57,688,196     56,384,625  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)   (11,815,295 )   (7,726,089 )
Treasury stock, at cost: 705,365 shares at September 30, 2022 and 696,023 shares at June 30, 2022   (12,427,664 )   (11,969,191 )
Total shareholders' equity   43,443,748     46,648,482  
     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 527,572,878   $ 534,918,093  
             

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Consolidated Statement of Income

  Three Months Ended September 30
    2022     2021  
  Unaudited Unaudited
Interest and dividend income:    
Loans, including fees $ 3,869,513   $ 3,392,516  
Taxable securities   441,825     354,571  
Tax exempt securities   451,630     414,258  
Other   161,572     18,753  
Total interest and dividend income   4,924,540     4,180,098  
     
Interest expense:    
Deposits   548,353     366,671  
Total interest expense   548,353     366,671  
     
Net interest income   4,376,187     3,813,427  
     
Provision for loan losses   300,000     50,000  
     
Net interest income after provision for  loan losses   4,076,187     3,763,427  
     
Noninterest income:    
Net gains on sales of loans   68,146     282,663  
Net gains (losses) on sales of REO   11,841     (7,016 )
Commission income   318,420     322,604  
Service charges and fees   279,430     263,230  
Earnings on life insurance   78,304     76,365  
Other   269,796     275,308  
Total noninterest income   1,025,937     1,213,154  
     
Noninterest expense:    
Salaries and benefits   1,770,667     1,712,210  
Occupancy and equipment   307,383     326,016  
Professional   109,251     118,919  
Marketing   93,974     112,368  
Deposit insurance premium   38,000     33,000  
Regulatory assessment   8,090     9,360  
Correspondent bank charges   22,416     19,524  
Data processing   331,142     419,272  
Printing, postage and supplies   77,812     72,284  
Expense on life insurance   22,099     21,432  
Contribution expense   9,501     21,014  
Expense on REO   4,783     (3,936 )
Other   395,580     347,038  
Total noninterest expense   3,190,698     3,208,501  
     
Income before income taxes   1,911,426     1,768,080  
     
Income tax expense   288,387     297,536  
     
Net income $ 1,623,039   $ 1,470,544  
             

FFW Corporation
Selected Financial Information

Key Balances and Ratios

  Three Months Ended September 30
    2022     2021  
  Unaudited Unaudited
Per common share data:    
Earnings $ 1.42   $ 1.28  
Diluted earnings $ 1.42   $ 1.28  
Dividends paid $ 0.28   $ 0.26  
Average shares issued and outstanding   1,140,413.0     1,145,204.0  
Shares outstanding end of period   1,130,963.0     1,143,377.0  
     
Supplemental data:    
Net interest margin **   3.37 %   3.23 %
Return on average assets ***   1.21 %   1.17 %
Return on average common equity ***   13.61 %   10.72 %
     
  September 30 June 30
    2022     2022  
Nonperforming assets * $ 2,035,344   $ 2,344,693  
Repossessed assets $ 9,325   $ 75,025  
     
* Includes non-accruing loans, accruing loans delinquent more than 90 days and repossessed assets
** Yields reflected have not been computed on a tax equivalent basis
*** Annualized
   

FOR MORE INFORMATION Contact: Roger Cromer, President, at (260) 563-3185


