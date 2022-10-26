Ostomy Care and Accessories Market Future Expectations and Opportunity Assessment 2021-2030 With CAGR of 4.5%

Ostomy Care and Accessories Market

Non-essential surgical procedures took a potential backlog owing to the rising Covid-19 cases, which worsened the scenario even more.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, October 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a research report on “The global ostomy care and accessories industry was estimated at $3.0 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to hit $4.8 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030.” in its research database.

Ostomy care and accessories Market by Product (Ostomy Bags, Ostomy Accessories), by Application (Colostomy, Ileostomy, Urostomy), by End User (Hospitals and Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Care Settings): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030.

Expansion in number of old people who are exceptionally defenseless to gastrointestinal illnesses and flood in the predominance of provocative entrail sicknesses (IBDs), like Crohn’s illness and ulcerative colitis drive the development of the worldwide ostomy care and adornments market. Then again, troublesome repayment situation, developing frequency of post-medical procedure contaminations, and stoma care difficulties block the development somewhat. Notwithstanding, ascend in drives by states and non-legislative associations to advance mindfulness about ostomy care is supposed to make ready for worthwhile open doors in the business.

Flood in commonness of fiery gut illnesses and colorectal disease cases and improvement of new ostomy items by countless central members drive the development of the worldwide ostomy seepage packs market. Additionally, the send off of imaginative items that take care of necessities and solace of patients and ascend in number of endorsements by administrative bodies set out new open doors before long.

Covid-19 scenario-

The majority of hospitals and clinics across the world were restructured to heighten the hospital capacity for individuals diagnosed with Covid-19 and there was a steep decline in demand for ostomy care accessories.

However, as the global situation is getting back on track at a slow & steady pace, the market for ostomy care and accessories has also started recovering.

Scope of the Report: –

Revenue forecast in 2030 - $ 4.8 billion

Growth rate - CAGR of 4.5% from 2021 to 2030

Forecast period - 2021 – 2030

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Regional scope - North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, MEA

Country scope - U.S., Canada, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, South Africa, Saudi Arabia

Key companies profiled

3M Company, Alcare Co., Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Clinimed Group (Welland Medical Limited), Coloplast A/S, Cymed Micro Skin, Hollister Incorporated, ConvaTec, Inc., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (Scapa Healthcare), Smith and Nephew Plc., and Torbot Group Inc. Access Table PDF

The ostomy bags segment to dominate by 2030-

By product, the ostomy bags segment contributed to more than half of the global ostomy care and accessories market share in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030, due to increasing number of stoma surgeries. The ostomy accessories segment, on the other hand, is expected to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2021 to 2030, owing to high-end developments in technology and launch of new products.

The colostomy segment to maintain the lion’s share-

Based on application, the colostomy segment generated around half of the global ostomy care and accessories market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. This is due to rise in number of colostomy surgeries across the world. The ileostomy segment, on the other hand, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 5.2% from 2020 to 2030. This is attributed to surge in cases of small intestine-related cancer.

The hospitals and clinics segment to lead the trail-

Based on end user, the hospitals and clinics segment held nearly two-thirds of the global ostomy care and accessories market revenue in 2020, and is expected to lead the trail by 2030. Rise in hospital admission cases due to upsurge in IBDs and intestine-related cancer propels the segment growth. The home care settings segment, nevertheless, would manifest the fastest CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Allied Market Research has segmented the Ostomy Care and Accessories Market report on the basis of procedure, application, end-user, and region:

By Region Outlook:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Important Questions Being Answered by the Market Report:

What is the Ostomy Care and Accessories Market size and growth?

What are the prominent and latest trends impacting the market?

Which regions will observe growth on new occasions?

Which players are adopting a functioning and planned framework to obtain customer loyalty?

