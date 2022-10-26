The Azadi Discussion on the Role and Challenges of Alternative Media
the azadi”PATNA, BIHAR, INDIA, October 27, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Discussion on the role and challenge of alternative media was organized by The Azadi at Maitri Shanti Bhawan, Patna. A large number of journalists, writers and social workers gathered in the program.
Giving the welcome statement, Abhishek Kumar, founder of 'The Azadi' said, "We are trying through our portal to create an alternative and pro-people media.Through which the problems related to the life of the people can be raised. Today media institutions are burying public questions in the race for profit. In such a situation, it is our main goal to become the voice of the people.
In this program Amarnath Tiwari Journalist of 'The Hindu' said that "Social media is still in the transition period. It will take time to get established. It started in 1960 in America when it was called 'Banjo Journalism' in which they abused the government. We have a team of editors in traditional media but nothing like this happens on social media. The second question is, from where will you get the resources?
Journalists should work fearlessly, for this your organization is with you or not? As I know my institution will be with me. When I do a story, I check the facts several times. Content is king. Ravish Kumar or Punya Prasoon Vajpayee is known only because of the content which Godi Media doesn't show.
Santosh Singh, a former editor of Kashish News, a well-known news channel in Bihar, told through several examples, "I had to leave the job of 'ETV' and 'Koshish News' because the people running them had to leave their jobs. There was a need for news favorable to political interests. After 2014, social media turned into a battlefield. The boundaries of language began to break. Now the situation is that either you are with Narendra Modi or against him. Because of this, journalists have to face a lot of harassment in small places. The alternative media also has to understand its limitations a lot. You have no right other than Right to Speech.
BBC journalist Situ Tiwari said, "Social media is so important that there are social media managers everywhere. Nowadays people like less about text reports and more about visual reports. Women who live outside then women in news circles. Let's come in. Journalists' reports should contain facts, not journalists. The pauperism that is coming in the media is worrying. But at the same time, Citizens' Journalism is also increasing.
Finally, a question-answer session was also held, in which questions were asked from the speakers like Jaiprakash, Amarnath Singh, Gopal Sharma etc.
The program was conducted by The Azadi journalist Abhishek Kumar and the vote of thanks was done by the theater artist Jayaprakash.
